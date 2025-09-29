Delhi Dukaan Yojna: Affordable Shop Ownership in Central Delhi at The Delhi Mall

New Delhi, September 2025 – The Delhi Mall, a landmark retail and lifestyle destination on Main Patel Nagar Road, has announced the launch of its Delhi Dukaan Yojna, a unique initiative that enables investors and entrepreneurs to own shops in one of Delhi’s most premium commercial locations. Developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and RERA-registered (DLRERA2018P0013), this project ensures complete transparency and adherence to regulatory norms, offering a secure and future-ready investment opportunity.

A New Investment Model for Commercial Ownership

The Delhi Dukaan Yojna is designed to provide a smart, secure, and rewarding investment alternative. Unlike traditional options such as bank deposits or gold, which may offer limited returns or face liquidity challenges, this model combines safety, long-term appreciation, and potential rental income. Additionally, selected assets under SEBI’s SME-REIT/IIT framework could offer immediate liquidity and secondary income through publicly traded REIT units, further enhancing the investment potential.

This initiative addresses common challenges faced by small and medium investors. While gold and fixed deposits are low-risk, they either deliver modest returns or incur costs during liquidation. Property investments, though safer, often lack liquidity in emergencies. By offering fractional ownership in a government-backed, premium commercial space, Delhi Dukaan Yojna balances security, growth, and flexibility.

Strategically Located with Premium Infrastructure

The Delhi Mall, situated on Patel Nagar Road, provides unmatched connectivity across Central, West, and South Delhi, making it a highly accessible commercial hub. The mall is designed as an integrated lifestyle destination, combining shopping, dining, entertainment, and leisure under one roof. Key features include:

Showrooms: Five floors dedicated to luxury flagship outlets, supported by multi-level parking for convenience.

Five floors dedicated to luxury flagship outlets, supported by multi-level parking for convenience. Retail Hub: Three floors hosting fashion, lifestyle, and daily-need stores to meet diverse customer demands.

Three floors hosting fashion, lifestyle, and daily-need stores to meet diverse customer demands. Food & Leisure Floor: A modern food court, restaurants, cafes, and lounges provide a rich dining experience.

A modern food court, restaurants, cafes, and lounges provide a rich dining experience. Multiplex Theatres: A nine-screen Inox multiplex equipped with 4K and 4D technology, including a dedicated kids’ theatre, enhances entertainment offerings.

The mall also boasts modern facilities such as escalators, elevators, CCTV surveillance, 24/7 power backup, and advanced fire-safety systems, ensuring a safe and seamless experience for visitors and business owners alike.

Affordable and Accessible Ownership

The Delhi Dukaan Yojna is designed to make commercial ownership affordable and attainable for small and medium investors. Registrations are now open, with a token booking amount of ₹31,000 (can be maid by the website link). Prospective buyers can submit documents online, and ownership or lease arrangements will be formalized through the Sub Registrar within 30 days, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Why Investors Should Consider Delhi Dukaan Yojna

Affordable Entry in a Premium Zone: Small investors can now secure commercial units in Central Delhi.

Small investors can now secure commercial units in Central Delhi. High Footfall and Visibility: Strategically located units guarantee consistent visibility and business opportunities.

Strategically located units guarantee consistent visibility and business opportunities. Integrated Lifestyle Destination: Shopping, dining, and entertainment under one roof drives repeat visits and customer engagement.

Shopping, dining, and entertainment under one roof drives repeat visits and customer engagement. Government-Backed Assurance: Partnership with the DDA ensures credibility, structured development, and regulatory compliance.

Impact on Delhi’s Commercial Landscape

Delhi Dukaan Yojna is set to redefine commercial property ownership in the capital by providing an alternative to leased spaces. This initiative offers long-term security for entrepreneurs and small investors, combining ownership benefits with the convenience of a fully managed commercial ecosystem. Its success could inspire similar investment models across the NCR region, boosting the city’s retail and commercial growth.

Conclusion

The Delhi Mall is more than just a shopping center—it is “Delhi’s own dukaan”, offering a smart, affordable, and future-ready investment opportunity in the heart of the city. With registrations now open, investors and entrepreneurs have the chance to own a piece of Central Delhi’s next iconic commercial landmark.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.