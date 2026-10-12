What began with a small team and a big dream is now evolving into one of India's emerging luxury salon brands

Every successful business has a beginning. But some beginnings are so modest that it is difficult to imagine the scale of what they can eventually become. The story of Hair Masters is one such journey. Founded by Danish Battra, Founder and Managing Director, along with Purva Battra, Co-Founder, Hair Masters began in a small basement in Punjabi Bagh with a team of just 11 people. Today, the brand has grown to approximately 100 salons, nearly 3,000 employees and a presence across close to 20 states. But the significance of Hair Masters goes beyond its numbers. Its journey reflects a larger change taking place in India's salon and beauty industry—the rise of the luxury salon and the growing demand for premium experiences beyond the country's biggest metropolitan cities.

A Small Beginning, A Bigger Vision

Danish Battra's vision was never limited to building another salon chain. He saw an opportunity to change how customers experienced salons in India. Traditionally, salons were commonly identified as "Unisex Salons" or "Beauty Parlours." Battra believed the industry could evolve into something more sophisticated-spaces where professional expertise, premium products, hospitality, ambience and personalised service came together to create a complete luxury experience. That vision became the foundation of Hair Masters.

Today, the brand has expanded across markets including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Chandigarh, Jammu & Udhampur, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Maharashtra, among other locations. New openings in Indore, Ambala, Dehradun, GK-2 and Sainik Farm are further adding to its growing presence.

The Man Behind the Vision

At the heart of Hair Masters' journey is Danish Battra, whose approach to the business has remained remarkably hands-on. Even as the organisation has grown, Battra continues to be personally involved in important aspects of expansion, from finalising locations and planning new salons to marketing, branding and launches. For him, building a salon brand is not simply about opening outlets. It is about creating an experience that customers trust and want to return to.

Alongside him, Purva Battra, Co-Founder, has played an important role in the development and growth of Hair Masters. In 2020, Danish's younger brother, Ashish Battra, joined the business, adding further leadership depth to the organisation just as Hair Masters entered its fastest phase of growth.

Redefining What "Luxury" Means in Indian Salons

Perhaps one of Hair Masters' most significant contributions has been its focus on taking the concept of luxury beyond the traditional metropolitan markets. For years, premium salon experiences were largely associated with cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Today, customers in smaller cities and emerging markets are equally conscious of quality, professional expertise, ambience and premium service. Hair Masters is tapping into this changing mindset by bringing its luxury salon format to a wider audience. Luxury is no longer restricted to metropolitan India. It is increasingly becoming part of the aspirations of India's emerging cities and towns.

This shift also reflects a broader change in the industry. Where businesses once highlighted "Unisex Salon" or "Beauty Parlour" on their signage, the term "Luxury Salon" is increasingly becoming part of the vocabulary of the Indian beauty industry.

Professional Expertise Meets Global Beauty Brands

Hair Masters has also built professional associations with internationally recognised names in the beauty industry, including L'Oréal, Kérastase and Redken. These associations complement the brand's focus on professional hair care, technical expertise and product knowledge.

For Hair Masters, premium products are only one part of the experience. The people delivering the service are equally important. That is why staff training and professional development remain important areas of focus for the brand.

Where Bollywood and Cricket Meet the Salon Industry

India's entertainment and sporting cultures have an enormous influence on consumer aspirations. Hair Masters has had the opportunity to welcome Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities, adding to the brand's visibility and aspirational appeal. But celebrity association is only one aspect of the brand's positioning. For Danish Battra, the more important achievement is earning the confidence of everyday customers—customers who experience the service, trust the team and choose to return.

Customer Retention, Not an Outlet Race

With a growing network, Hair Masters could easily make outlet numbers the central measure of success. Danish Battra, however, takes a different approach. The brand's philosophy is centred on customer satisfaction, retention and repeat visits.

The idea is simple: opening a salon may bring a customer through the door once, but delivering a consistently strong experience is what brings that customer back. For Hair Masters, sustainable growth comes from building long-term customer relationships rather than simply chasing the next outlet milestone.

Building Franchise Partnerships, Not Just Franchises

Hair Masters also places considerable emphasis on supporting its franchise partners. The brand focuses on staff training, location selection, salon setup, operational guidance, marketing and launch support, providing an end-to-end approach to the franchise journey.

The philosophy is that a successful salon cannot be built through interiors and branding alone. It requires the right location, trained professionals, strong operational systems and, above all, a consistent customer experience.

A Story That Can Inspire India's Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

The Hair Masters story carries a message that extends beyond the salon industry. Its beginning in a small Punjabi Bagh basement demonstrates that businesses do not necessarily need a massive start to build a significant future. What matters is having the courage to begin, the ability to understand a changing market and the discipline to keep improving.

For entrepreneurs in India's smaller cities, the story is particularly relevant. As luxury and premium experiences move beyond the metros, new opportunities are emerging across the country. Danish Battra's journey is a reminder that a small beginning does not have to mean a small ambition.

Today, Hair Masters is continuing to expand its footprint while remaining focused on the fundamentals that shaped its journey—people, training, customer experience, professional standards and long-term relationships. The next chapter may bring more salons and more cities, but the larger ambition remains the same: To redefine the luxury salon experience in India—and make premium experiences accessible to a much wider audience.

Own a Hair Masters Salon

If you want to be part of the next chapter, you can build a luxury salon of your own with training, location selection, salon setup, operational guidance and launch support behind you. Buy a Hair Masters franchise today and bring the Hair Masters luxury salon experience to your city.

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