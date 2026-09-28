For many Indian families in the ₹15 lakh to ₹60 lakh annual income bracket, sending a child abroad for higher education is both an aspiration and a significant decision. As colleges in Thailand begin to attract serious attention from Indian students, questions around cost, safety, and career outcomes are at the top of every parent’s mind. Mr. Ruban Paul, Indian Instructor at Bangkok University’s BBA International Program, addresses the most common concerns.

The first thing most parents ask is about money. What does it actually cost to study at Bangkok University?

Studying in Bangkok is considerably more affordable than comparable programmes in the United Kingdom, United States, Australia or Canada. Bangkok University’s tuition is structured to make international education accessible without the financial burden that a Western degree typically involves. Living costs in Bangkok are also significantly lower than in most major Western cities. Accommodation, food, transport, and day-to-day expenses can be managed at a fraction of what a student would spend in London or Sydney. For families who want a genuine international education without stretching their finances, this is a real and meaningful advantage.

Safety is a concern that every parent raises. How safe is Bangkok for an Indian student living independently?

Bangkok is one of Asia’s most internationally connected cities, with modern infrastructure, accessible healthcare, reliable public transport, and a strong service culture that makes settling in relatively straightforward for students from India. Bangkok University offers a well-supported campus environment, with healthcare facilities, student services, and a diverse student community representing over 80 countries. Students from India are therefore part of a broader international community rather than navigating the experience alone. The diversity and scale of the campus community is one of the reasons the transition tends to be smoother than most parents anticipate.

What is the visa process for an Indian student who wants to study in Thailand?

Indian students apply for a Non-Immigrant ED visa, which is Thailand’s designated student visa category. The process involves submitting an acceptance letter from Bangkok University along with standard documentation required by the Thai consulate. Bangkok University‘s international admissions team guides students through every step and provides all necessary documentation from the university’s end. It is a structured process with clear institutional support built into it from the start.

Parents always want to know whether the degree will translate into a real career. What does the career ROI look like for a Bangkok University graduate?

Bangkok University was founded in 1962 on a philosophy of preparing students for careers, not just examinations. Every programme within Bangkok University International is built around industry integration, practical learning, and direct engagement with business partners. Students across Business Administration, Computer Science, Culinary Arts and Design, and International Tourism and Hospitality Management work on real industry projects and complete international internships across destinations including the UAE, Japan, Hong Kong, France and Spain. The career outcomes are tangible, and the international internship experience gives graduates a professional credibility that classroom-only education cannot replicate.

How difficult is the cultural adjustment for an Indian student?

Bangkok is a cosmopolitan city with a large South Asian community, familiar food options, and a cultural warmth that Indian students tend to connect with fairly quickly. At Bangkok University, students from over 80 countries study alongside one another, creating a truly multicultural environment where diversity is part of everyday campus life. Most Indian students find that within the first semester, Bangkok begins to feel far less unfamiliar than it did on arrival.

What would you say to a parent who is still on the fence?

The hesitation is completely understandable, and Bangkok University does not take it lightly. What merits serious consideration is what a student will actually gain: an internationally oriented degree, genuine industry experience, internships across multiple countries, and the cross-cultural confidence that comes from studying and living in a city like Bangkok. When that is weighed against what a similar investment costs in a Western country, the case for universities in Thailand becomes a substantive one, not simply a convenient alternative.

For Indian families navigating the study-abroad decision, the value of hearing this perspective from an Indian faculty member embedded within Bangkok University’s academic structure is significant. Mr. Ruban Paul’s position within the BBA International Program means he speaks not only as a representative of the institution but as someone who understands, from a shared cultural standpoint, what the transition from India to study in Bangkok truly involves. As more Indian students look toward Thailand colleges for international students as a credible path forward, conversations like this one are precisely what bridge the gap between interest and informed decision.

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