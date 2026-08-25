Charms Regalis By Charms India: A New Address For Premium 3 & 4 BHK Living In Raj Nagar Extension
Charms Regalis by Charms India offers premium 3 and 4 BHK apartments, modern amenities and connectivity in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad.
With homebuyers increasingly looking for spacious residences, modern amenities and well-connected locations, Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad is emerging as an important residential destination in Delhi-NCR. Adding to this growing landscape is Charms Regalis by Charms India, an upcoming premium residential project offering thoughtfully designed 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments in Raj Nagar Extension.
The project has been planned for families seeking a combination of contemporary architecture, spacious interiors, lifestyle amenities and convenient connectivity. With its twin high-rise towers and premium residential offerings, Charms Regalis is positioned as an upcoming residential development for modern homebuyers.
A Premium Residential Development by Charms India
With more than 25 years of experience in real estate development, Charms India has envisioned Charms Regalis as a contemporary residential community focused on comfort, functionality and modern lifestyle requirements.
The development comprises two residential towers — Tower A and Tower B — rising up to 26 floors, creating a prominent high-rise presence in Raj Nagar Extension.
Charms Regalis – Project Highlights
- Project: Charms Regalis
- Developer: Charms India
- Location: Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad
- Configuration: Premium 3 BHK & 4 BHK Apartments
- Towers: 2 — Tower A and Tower B
- Height: 26 Floors
- Tower A: 9 apartments per floor
- Tower B: 11 apartments per floor
- Total Inventory: 500+ residences
- Balconies: Spacious 8-foot-wide balconies
- Premium lifestyle amenities
- Contemporary high-rise architecture
The project is designed to bring together spacious homes, modern design and community-focused living in one residential address.
Spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK Flats in Raj Nagar Extension
For today's homebuyers, a premium home is not simply about size. Efficient space planning, natural light, ventilation and comfortable living areas are equally important.
Charms Regalis offers 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats in Raj Nagar Extension, designed around the needs of contemporary families. Spacious living and dining areas, well-planned bedrooms, functional kitchens and generous balconies are intended to create a comfortable everyday living experience.
A notable feature is the 8-foot-wide balcony, providing additional outdoor space where residents can relax, enjoy fresh air and take in views of the surrounding area.
Lifestyle Amenities for Modern Families
Charms Regalis is planned as more than a collection of residential towers. The project aims to provide residents with spaces for fitness, recreation, relaxation and community interaction.
Planned lifestyle facilities include:
- Grand Clubhouse
- Swimming Pool
- Gymnasium
- Landscaped Green Areas
- Children's Play Zone
- Indoor Games
- Multipurpose Hall
- Jogging and Walking Tracks
- Yoga and Meditation Areas
- Senior Citizen Seating Areas
- Sports Facilities
- 24×7 Security and CCTV Surveillance
These facilities are planned to support an active and comfortable lifestyle for residents across different age groups.
Raj Nagar Extension: A Growing Residential Destination in Ghaziabad
One of the key attractions of Charms Regalis is its location. Raj Nagar Extension has developed significantly over the years, with residential communities, commercial developments, schools, healthcare facilities and improved road connectivity contributing to its growing appeal.
The location provides connectivity towards several important destinations across Delhi-NCR, including:
- Delhi–Meerut Expressway (NH-9)
- Meerut Road
- Hindon Elevated Road / Ram Setu
- Eastern Peripheral Expressway
- RRTS connectivity
- Delhi
- Noida
- Ghaziabad Railway Station
- Hindon Airport
For families, professionals and investors, connectivity remains an important consideration when selecting a residential property. The location advantage of Raj Nagar Extension adds to the appeal of projects such as Charms Regalis.
Why Homebuyers are Looking at Upcoming Projects in Raj Nagar Extension
The expansion of infrastructure and residential development has increased interest in Raj Nagar Extension real estate. The area offers homebuyers access to comparatively newer residential developments while remaining connected to established parts of Ghaziabad and Delhi-NCR.
For buyers searching for upcoming projects in Raj Nagar Extension, Charms Regalis brings together premium apartment configurations, high-rise architecture, lifestyle amenities and a strategic location.
The availability of 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments in Raj Nagar Extension also makes the project relevant for families looking for larger homes with additional living space.
Charms India’s Focus on Contemporary Residential Development
Charms India has developed residential and commercial projects with a focus on location, design and customer requirements. With Charms Regalis, the developer aims to create a residential destination that reflects changing expectations from premium urban housing.
The project combines high-rise architecture with spacious apartment planning and lifestyle-oriented amenities, offering residents an environment designed around modern family living.
What Makes Charms Regalis Stand Out?
Charms Regalis brings together several features that are important to today's homebuyers:
- Premium 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences
- Two 26-floor residential towers
- 500+ planned residences
- Spacious 8-foot-wide balconies
- Contemporary high-rise architecture
- Clubhouse and lifestyle amenities
- Family-oriented recreational facilities
- Strategic location in Raj Nagar Extension
- Connectivity to major Delhi-NCR routes
- Developed by Charms India
A New Residential Landmark in Raj Nagar Extension
As Ghaziabad's residential landscape continues to evolve, projects that combine location, spacious homes and lifestyle amenities are attracting increasing attention from homebuyers.
Charms Regalis by Charms India is planned to offer a premium residential experience for families looking for 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats in Raj Nagar Extension. Its twin-tower design, spacious balconies, planned amenities and connectivity make it an upcoming development to watch in the Ghaziabad real estate market.
For project updates, floor plans, pricing and booking-related information, prospective buyers can connect with the Charms India team.
Website: www.charmsindia.com
Sales Enquiry: +91 8882-134-134 | 8130283276
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