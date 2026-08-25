With homebuyers increasingly looking for spacious residences, modern amenities and well-connected locations, Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad is emerging as an important residential destination in Delhi-NCR. Adding to this growing landscape is Charms Regalis by Charms India, an upcoming premium residential project offering thoughtfully designed 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments in Raj Nagar Extension.

The project has been planned for families seeking a combination of contemporary architecture, spacious interiors, lifestyle amenities and convenient connectivity. With its twin high-rise towers and premium residential offerings, Charms Regalis is positioned as an upcoming residential development for modern homebuyers.

A Premium Residential Development by Charms India

With more than 25 years of experience in real estate development, Charms India has envisioned Charms Regalis as a contemporary residential community focused on comfort, functionality and modern lifestyle requirements.

The development comprises two residential towers — Tower A and Tower B — rising up to 26 floors, creating a prominent high-rise presence in Raj Nagar Extension.

Charms Regalis – Project Highlights

Project: Charms Regalis

Charms Regalis Developer: Charms India

Charms India Location: Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad

Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad Configuration: Premium 3 BHK & 4 BHK Apartments

Premium 3 BHK & 4 BHK Apartments Towers: 2 — Tower A and Tower B

2 — Tower A and Tower B Height: 26 Floors

26 Floors Tower A: 9 apartments per floor

9 apartments per floor Tower B: 11 apartments per floor

11 apartments per floor Total Inventory: 500+ residences

500+ residences Balconies: Spacious 8-foot-wide balconies

Spacious 8-foot-wide balconies Premium lifestyle amenities

Contemporary high-rise architecture

The project is designed to bring together spacious homes, modern design and community-focused living in one residential address.

Spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK Flats in Raj Nagar Extension

For today's homebuyers, a premium home is not simply about size. Efficient space planning, natural light, ventilation and comfortable living areas are equally important.

Charms Regalis offers 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats in Raj Nagar Extension, designed around the needs of contemporary families. Spacious living and dining areas, well-planned bedrooms, functional kitchens and generous balconies are intended to create a comfortable everyday living experience.

A notable feature is the 8-foot-wide balcony, providing additional outdoor space where residents can relax, enjoy fresh air and take in views of the surrounding area.

Lifestyle Amenities for Modern Families

Charms Regalis is planned as more than a collection of residential towers. The project aims to provide residents with spaces for fitness, recreation, relaxation and community interaction.

Planned lifestyle facilities include:

Grand Clubhouse

Swimming Pool

Gymnasium

Landscaped Green Areas

Children's Play Zone

Indoor Games

Multipurpose Hall

Jogging and Walking Tracks

Yoga and Meditation Areas

Senior Citizen Seating Areas

Sports Facilities

24×7 Security and CCTV Surveillance

These facilities are planned to support an active and comfortable lifestyle for residents across different age groups.

Raj Nagar Extension: A Growing Residential Destination in Ghaziabad

One of the key attractions of Charms Regalis is its location. Raj Nagar Extension has developed significantly over the years, with residential communities, commercial developments, schools, healthcare facilities and improved road connectivity contributing to its growing appeal.

The location provides connectivity towards several important destinations across Delhi-NCR, including:

Delhi–Meerut Expressway (NH-9)

Meerut Road

Hindon Elevated Road / Ram Setu

Eastern Peripheral Expressway

RRTS connectivity

Delhi

Noida

Ghaziabad Railway Station

Hindon Airport

For families, professionals and investors, connectivity remains an important consideration when selecting a residential property. The location advantage of Raj Nagar Extension adds to the appeal of projects such as Charms Regalis.

Why Homebuyers are Looking at Upcoming Projects in Raj Nagar Extension

The expansion of infrastructure and residential development has increased interest in Raj Nagar Extension real estate. The area offers homebuyers access to comparatively newer residential developments while remaining connected to established parts of Ghaziabad and Delhi-NCR.

For buyers searching for upcoming projects in Raj Nagar Extension, Charms Regalis brings together premium apartment configurations, high-rise architecture, lifestyle amenities and a strategic location.

The availability of 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments in Raj Nagar Extension also makes the project relevant for families looking for larger homes with additional living space.

Charms India’s Focus on Contemporary Residential Development

Charms India has developed residential and commercial projects with a focus on location, design and customer requirements. With Charms Regalis, the developer aims to create a residential destination that reflects changing expectations from premium urban housing.

The project combines high-rise architecture with spacious apartment planning and lifestyle-oriented amenities, offering residents an environment designed around modern family living.

What Makes Charms Regalis Stand Out?

Charms Regalis brings together several features that are important to today's homebuyers:

Premium 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences

Two 26-floor residential towers

500+ planned residences

Spacious 8-foot-wide balconies

Contemporary high-rise architecture

Clubhouse and lifestyle amenities

Family-oriented recreational facilities

Strategic location in Raj Nagar Extension

Connectivity to major Delhi-NCR routes

Developed by Charms India

A New Residential Landmark in Raj Nagar Extension

As Ghaziabad's residential landscape continues to evolve, projects that combine location, spacious homes and lifestyle amenities are attracting increasing attention from homebuyers.

Charms Regalis by Charms India is planned to offer a premium residential experience for families looking for 3 BHK and 4 BHK flats in Raj Nagar Extension. Its twin-tower design, spacious balconies, planned amenities and connectivity make it an upcoming development to watch in the Ghaziabad real estate market.

For project updates, floor plans, pricing and booking-related information, prospective buyers can connect with the Charms India team.

Website: www.charmsindia.com

Sales Enquiry: +91 8882-134-134 | 8130283276

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