New Delhi [India], May 8: CallerDesk, one of India’s fast-growing cloud telephony and cloud contact centre platforms, has been recognised as the “Best Cloud Telephony Platform of the Year” at India’s Leadership Excellence Awards 2026. The recognition marks an important milestone in CallerDesk’s journey of helping Indian businesses modernise customer communication through secure, scalable, and easy-to-use cloud-based calling solutions.

In today’s business environment, every customer call has the power to influence sales, service experience, and brand trust. CallerDesk has emerged as a practical communication platform for businesses that want to manage calls professionally without investing in complex telecom infrastructure. The platform enables organisations to handle inbound and outbound calls, automate call routing, track customer interactions, monitor team performance, and improve response quality through a unified cloud-based system.

CallerDesk offers a wide range of business communication capabilities, including IVR solutions, virtual numbers, toll-free numbers, smart call routing, call recording, call tracking, live dashboards, CRM integrations, call monitoring, auto dialers, and AI-powered voice intelligence. The platform is built to simplify business communication and make enterprise-grade calling technology more accessible for startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises across India.

The award recognises CallerDesk’s continued contribution to solving real communication challenges faced by customer-facing teams. From missed calls and delayed follow-ups to poor call visibility and scattered customer data, businesses often struggle to maintain speed, consistency, and accountability in their communication workflows. CallerDesk helps companies bring structure, transparency, and efficiency into these processes.

Speaking on the achievement, Kaushal Bansal, Co-Founder & CEO of CallerDesk, said:

“Winning the ‘Best Cloud Telephony Platform of the Year’ award is a proud moment for the entire CallerDesk team. This recognition reflects our mission to make professional business communication simple, reliable, and accessible for Indian businesses. We have always believed that every call carries trust, and our goal is to help companies manage that trust with better technology, stronger compliance, and a customer-first approach.”

Rajesh Dimania, Co-Founder & CTO of CallerDesk, added:

“This award is a strong validation of the technology and innovation behind CallerDesk. Our focus has always been to create a secure, scalable, and easy-to-use cloud telephony platform for Indian businesses. As communication continues to evolve with cloud, automation, and AI, we remain committed to building solutions that help companies improve customer experience, team productivity, and operational control.”

CallerDesk has built its product with a strong focus on the specific needs of Indian businesses. Its cloud-based model allows companies to start managing calls without heavy hardware, while features such as multi-level IVR, call routing, call recording, analytics, CRM connectivity, and team performance monitoring help organisations improve both operational efficiency and customer experience.

The company’s presence on Startup India further reflects its relevance for India’s startup and business ecosystem. CallerDesk supports businesses with ready-to-use voice communication capabilities that help teams track incoming and outgoing calls, manage follow-ups, maintain customer context, and improve customer engagement.

Beyond product functionality, CallerDesk has also focused on trust, security, and compliance as core pillars of its growth. The company’s ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification reinforces its commitment to information security, privacy, and risk management. Its compliance-first approach, supported by strong security practices and telecom-focused governance, makes CallerDesk a reliable communication partner for businesses that handle sensitive customer conversations and call data.

This compliance-led approach is especially important at a time when businesses are increasingly dependent on digital communication channels and cloud-based customer engagement systems. For industries such as BFSI, healthcare, education, real estate, logistics, e-commerce, travel, and professional services, call data, customer conversations, and response timelines are not just operational metrics; they are directly linked to customer confidence and business growth.

CallerDesk’s recognition at India’s Leadership Excellence Awards 2026 comes at a time when cloud telephony is becoming a critical part of business transformation. As Indian companies continue moving away from traditional phone systems towards cloud-first and AI-ready communication platforms, solutions like CallerDesk are enabling teams to work faster, serve customers better, and make more informed decisions through real-time call insights.

The award also reflects CallerDesk’s broader vision of building a future-ready communication ecosystem for Indian businesses. With its focus on automation, analytics, AI-powered communication, security, and ease of adoption, the company aims to continue strengthening its role in the cloud telephony and contact centre technology space.

For CallerDesk, this recognition is not just an award but a validation of its customer-first philosophy, product innovation, and long-term commitment to solving real communication challenges for businesses across India.

About CallerDesk

CallerDesk is an India-focused cloud telephony and cloud contact centre platform that helps businesses manage customer calls through IVR, virtual numbers, toll-free numbers, call routing, call recording, call tracking, CRM integrations, real-time analytics, call monitoring, and automation tools. The platform enables sales, support, marketing, and operations teams to reduce missed calls, improve response time, track team performance, and deliver better customer experiences without heavy telecom infrastructure.

CallerDesk serves startups, SMEs, and enterprises across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, education, real estate, logistics, e-commerce, hospitality, travel, technology, and professional services.

Media Contact:

CallerDesk

Website: https://callerdesk.io/

Email: info@callerdesk.io

Phone: +91-8882201213

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

