New Delhi [India], May 1: Renowned business coach and entrepreneur, Basesh Gala, is bringing his transformative Business Booster with AI workshop to Ahmedabad, designed to help business owners move from struggle to scalable growth.

The 1-day workshop, hosted at Renaissance Hotel, Ahmedabad, aims to bring together entrepreneurs, traders, manufacturers and growth-minded business owners for a practical learning experience focused on systems, profitability and modern business scaling.

Unlike conventional motivational seminars, this workshop focuses on solving real business challenges.

The event speaks to a specific founder. The one whose lakhs or crores of business are thriving, but only because they're working 80-hour weeks and personally approving every decision. The trader with strong sales instincts but no repeatable system. The manufacturer hears about AI and automation everywhere, but is unsure how it applies to inventory, cash flow, or team scaling. The business owner who knows something's broken but can't identify what.

Most business events tell you to work harder. This one focuses on something more practical: building systems, using automation, understanding numbers, and making businesses run better without constant founder involvement. These are not theories, but real outcomes that come when entrepreneurs move beyond hustle and start building structured businesses. The event is designed to help create that shift.

Before becoming known among Indian entrepreneurs, Basesh Gala built a successful Wall Street career, rising to become one of the youngest Vice Presidents globally. A larger question brought him back to India: why do some businesses scale while others stay stuck? That question became a mission, leading him to mentor over 100,000 entrepreneurs and support 40+ IPO journeys.

That philosophy shapes Business Booster with AI. Through discussions on systems thinking, delegation, automation and enterprise-building, the workshop encourages entrepreneurs to think beyond running a business and toward building one that can scale.

Basesh Gala often speaks of empowering 1.08 crore entrepreneurs and mentoring 108 billionaire RISEpreneurs, a vision that reflects the scale at which he thinks.

As Gala says, “Businesses do not stop growing because opportunities are limited. They stop growing when systems fail to evolve. My mission is to help entrepreneurs build businesses that can scale beyond founder dependence.”

In a business world crowded with motivational advice, systems are the rarest commodity. Business Booster delivers that.

The question worth asking isn't whether you should attend the event. The question worth asking is: How much longer can your business stay profitable without becoming scalable? How many more years of personal hustle until you hit the ceiling? And when that ceiling is reached, much of your growth opportunity will already be gone?

Because the entrepreneurs who scale aren't the ones with more talent or more work hours. They're the ones who, at some point, stopped working in their business and started working on it by building the right team and systems.

The timing of that realisation often determines the trajectory of everything that follows.

For bookings and more details:

Website: https://risewithbg.com/business-booster-with-ai/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/baseshgala/

Contact: 9619060039 / 7016762050

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