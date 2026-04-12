Mumbai, India | 10th April 2026: Reinforcing its longstanding commitment to driving cultural change, Breakthrough has launched ‘Cash Karegi Muniya’, a powerful new musical anthem that celebrates women’s financial independence, agency, and the courage to shape their own futures.

At the heart of Cash Karegi Muniya lies Breakthrough’s belief in the transformative power of media as a tool for social impact. Created to spark conversation and inspire action, the song highlights an often underrepresented but critical dimension of gender equality: economic empowerment and self-sustainability for women and girls.

What makes Cash Karegi Muniya especially compelling is the powerhouse, all-women team behind it. Acclaimed singer Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice to the anthem pro bono, underscoring her deep conviction in the power of women’s financial agency. The track is composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, with lyrics by Abhiruchi Chand, and features an energetic rap by QK (Aarya Jadhao). Together, they create a bold, contemporary soundscape that speaks directly to young audiences.

Speaking about the release, Pooja Pande, Director- Media, Digital & Organisation Communications said, “At Breakthrough, we work hard every single day to bring to life a world that is equal for women & girls. Amongst the myriad ways we do this is creatively, through media and pop culture, a facet core to Breakthrough's legacy. To put it simply, we like to make a song & dance about it! And so we give to the world Cash Karegi Muniya! An anthem celebrating agency, powering that dream to fly high and everything it can mean in 2026 & beyond. We're proud of collaborating with the genius all-women team of Sneha Khanwalkar, Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhiruchi Chand & Aarya Jadhao, and we’re immensely grateful to them. We hope you enjoy our labour of love and that it sparks conversation around building a world that is equal for women & girls.”

Over the past 26 years, Breakthrough has worked to shift the social norms that hold women and girls back from reaching their full potential. With a focus on adolescents and young people, particularly those aged 18–25, the organisation has reached over 5.4 million individuals, equipping them with skills in leadership, negotiation and self-expression, while fostering aspiration and agency across communities.

Cash Karegi Muniya builds on this legacy. Underneath the catchy melodies and upbeat rhythms, the song is a cultural statement that champions young women wholeheartedly claiming their space; economically, socially and digitally. Through lyrics that reflect the lived realities and aspirations of young women, it amplifies conversations around financial independence, digital agency and gender equality, while encouraging society at large to recognise and support their autonomy.

Go listen to it on Spotify or YouTube Music and follow Breakthrough on Instagram at @inbreakthrough and @detaali_breakthrough for more.

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