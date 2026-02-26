Brand Liaison is a top consultant who offers compliance services, such as BIS Certification, BEE Certificate, WPC Certificate, TEC Certificate, EPR Certificate, and LMPC Certificate, to support manufacturers, importers, and startups with regulatory assistance across India.

New Delhi [India], February 26: The manufacturing, import, and startup ecosystem of India is expanding at a fast pace, bringing new opportunities as well as strict regulatory responsibilities. To support the businesses in navigating this evolving compliance environment, Brand Liaison offers multiple certifications under a single roof as the top product compliance consulting firm. The initiative aims to help manufacturers, importers, and startups comply with mandatory regulatory requirements.

Simplifying Compliance for a Diverse Business Landscape

In India, different industries face different regulatory challenges. From electronics to packaged goods, each category has its own approval process. Brand Liaison offers customised product compliance solutions based on product type and business model. We help in understanding:

Which certifications are mandatory

What documents are required

How long will approvals take

How to avoid common application errors

This clarity allows businesses to plan launches and imports with greater confidence.

What Support is Available for Manufacturers?

Manufacturers often face many challenges, like testing, inspections, and documentation accuracy. Brand Liaison works closely with manufacturers to ensure proper compliance is done throughout the product lifecycle:

Checking the pre-application document

Coordination with BIS-recognised testing laboratories

Inspection and audit preparation

Ongoing product compliance monitoring

This proactive approach helps manufacturers meet regulatory expectations to sell the products in the Indian market.

Global Reach with Local Understanding - How Brand Liaison Makes it Possible?

Brand Liaison serves clients across all major industrial regions of India with the same level of professional product compliance assistance, in order to ensure global market acceptance and open up new opportunities for businesses, even in the international landscape. Here’s how Brand Liaison actually makes it possible:

Faster coordination with BIS authorities and labs

Reduced dependency on multiple local consultants

Same compliance standards across locations

Regular updates on regulatory changes

It ensures that businesses receive timely and accurate guidance regardless of their operational location.

How Brand Liaison Offers a Wide Range of Certification Services Under One Roof?

Brand Liaison offers multiple certification services under a single roof. It covers the essential approvals required for selling the notified products legally in India.

BIS Certification (CRS, Scheme X, and BIS ISI Certification) for products regulated under Indian quality standards

for products regulated under Indian quality standards Professional advisory services as a trusted BIS Consultant in Delhi, India

BEE Certificate guidance for energy-consuming products

guidance for energy-consuming products TEC Certification for telecommunication devices

for telecommunication devices WPC Certificate services for wireless and RF-enabled devices

services for wireless and RF-enabled devices EPR Certificate compliance for environmental responsibility obligations

compliance for environmental responsibility obligations LMPC Certificate support for packaged commodities

By managing these certifications under one framework, the firm helps businesses save time, effort, and operational costs.



Why is Brand Liaison a Reliable Partner for All Sizes of Businesses?

From small startups to large manufacturers and international brands, businesses trust Brand Liaison for professional guidance. The company knows that compliance is not just about submitting forms—it requires correct planning, proper documentation, and continuous follow-up.

Even small errors can cause delays or lead to penalties. That is why Brand Liaison focuses on careful review, proper coordination, and clear communication at every stage of the process.

By understanding each client’s product type and regulatory obligations, the company ensures that approvals are handled in a systematic way. This allows businesses to plan product launches, distribution, and expansion without stress.

Building Long-Term Product Compliance Partnerships

Instead of offering one-time certification assistance, Brand Liaison focuses on building long-term partnerships with its clients. As the top compliance consulting firm, they support manufacturers, importers, and startups when they introduce new products for sale in the Indian market.

By providing consistent guidance on certifications such as BIS Certification, BEE Certificate, LMPC Certificate, WPC Certificate, TEC Certificate, and EPR Certificate, Brand Liaison helps businesses maintain product compliance while focusing on growth and innovation.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.