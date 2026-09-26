New Delhi: The seventh season of Bollywood Mr. and Miss India is gearing up to bring together aspiring models, performers and emerging personalities from across India. The six-day event is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 4, 2026, culminating in its grand finale at Crowne Plaza, Rohini, New Delhi, on October 4.

Season 7 will provide participants with an opportunity to showcase their confidence, personality, talent, presentation skills and stage presence while competing for the coveted Bollywood Mr. and Miss India titles.

The event is also expected to witness the presence of several recognised names from the Indian entertainment industry, including Arbaaz Khan, Sneha Ullal, Pooja Batra and Yash Ahlawat. Yash Ahlawat, actor, film financier and Founder of Studio 19 Films, will be among the prominent personalities associated with the event.

With his involvement in the entertainment and film industry, Yash Ahlawat brings an industry perspective to the platform, which aims to connect emerging talent with opportunities across fashion, entertainment and media. His association with Studio 19 Films further adds an industry dimension to the event.

Throughout the six-day programme, contestants will participate in activities designed to highlight their individual personalities, talents and abilities. The platform will bring together participants from different backgrounds who aspire to establish themselves in the modelling, fashion and entertainment sectors.

The grand finale on October 4 at Crowne Plaza, Rohini, is expected to bring together contestants, Bollywood personalities, industry professionals, fashion enthusiasts and members of the media.

As Season 7 approaches, Bollywood Mr. and Miss India continues to position itself as a platform celebrating emerging talent, fashion and entertainment, with the participation of established industry personalities such as Yash Ahlawat and the association of Studio 19 Films.

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