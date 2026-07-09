Bingx Launches Global Community Initiative Following Enzo Fernández’s World Cup Goal

BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, is celebrating one of the defining moments on football’s biggest stage after its global brand ambassador, Enzo Fernández, scored Argentina's decisive goal to secure a dramatic comeback victory and a place in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Fernández's goal not only completed Argentina's comeback but also marked the 3,000th goal in World Cup history, cementing the midfielder's place in one of the tournament's most memorable milestones.

To celebrate the victory with its global community, BingX is launching a series of limited-time community campaigns. From July 8 to July 11, all users can sign up to receive complimentary voucher airdrops. Separately, users who engage with official social media will have the exclusive opportunity to win one of 20 USDT trading bonuses. Users will also stand a chance to win Enzo Fernández’s autographed jerseys through exclusive campaigns for participants worldwide, including dedicated activities for the Latin American community.

"Moments like these bring millions of people together around shared passion and achievement," said Pablo Monti, Brand Spokesperson at BingX. "Enzo's performance on the world’s biggest stage embodies the mindset we champion at BingX. Together, we hope to inspire our global community to pursue excellence, embrace opportunities, and participate in the future of finance."

BingX continues to leverage its partnership with Enzo Fernández to connect football culture with the evolving digital asset ecosystem through community initiatives, fan engagement, and global campaigns.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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