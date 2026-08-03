Bigsmall Sees Early Surge In Corporate Diwali Gifting Enquiries As Companies Plan Ahead

Bigsmall Corporate has recorded an early increase in bulk gifting enquiries and confirmed orders as companies begin preparing for Diwali 2026 months ahead of the festive season.

According to the company, corporate enquiries received between June and July 2026 increased by 50% compared with the corresponding period last year. The trend indicates that businesses are starting their festive planning earlier to allow more time for product selection, customisation, branding and deliveries across multiple locations.

Bigsmall is receiving enquiries from companies across IT, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, consulting, retail and the startup ecosystem. Demand is extending beyond conventional Diwali hampers to include utility-led lifestyle products, premium desk accessories, technology products, wellness gifts, gourmet collections and personalised keepsakes.

“Corporate gifting is no longer treated as a festive formality. Companies want gifts that reflect their brand and make employees, clients and business partners feel genuinely valued. Starting early gives them greater choice and enough time to personalise the entire gifting experience,” said Aman Hans, Founder, Bigsmall.

The company has also observed growing demand for different gift options across employee, leadership, client and channel-partner segments. Businesses are seeking branded packaging, personalised products and curated gift boxes across multiple budget ranges.

“Personalisation, premium presentation and reliable bulk fulfilment are now central to corporate gifting decisions. Early planning helps businesses manage these requirements while ensuring timely delivery, particularly when gifts need to be shipped to recipients across India,” said Yatin Hans, Co-Founder, Bigsmall.

To support the festive demand, Bigsmall Corporate has expanded its corporate gifting catalogue across office accessories, lifestyle products, technology, wellness, sustainable gifts, gourmet hampers and customised festive gift boxes. It provides end-to-end assistance covering product curation, branding, packaging and pan-India delivery.

With companies increasingly using festive gifting to support employee appreciation, client engagement and brand recall, Bigsmall expects demand to grow further as Diwali approaches.

About Bigsmall Corporate

Bigsmall Corporate provides customised gifting solutions to businesses across India. Its services include product curation, personalisation, branded packaging, bulk fulfilment and delivery across multiple locations.

Website: https://bigsmallcorporate.com/

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