With Bhai Dooj approaching on 11 November, FlowerAura, one of India's leading online gifting platforms, is helping siblings celebrate across cities through its specially curated gifting collection and extensive delivery network. As more families live apart due to work, education and other commitments, the brand is making it easier to share festive joy through thoughtful presents delivered straight to loved ones' doorsteps. With delivery services spanning 620+ cities across India, FlowerAura is helping brothers and sisters stay connected, even when they cannot celebrate together.

For Bhai Dooj 2026, FlowerAura has introduced a diverse collection of festive hampers, plants, cakes, flowers, chocolates, personalised gifts and thoughtfully paired combos. The assortment includes traditional sweets, dry fruit hampers, lucky bamboo plants, customised photo frames, mugs and cake combinations, offering gifting options for different tastes, preferences and budgets. Those looking to send a complete festive surprise can explore a Bhai Dooj gift hamper, which brings together selected treats and presents to make the occasion special, even from miles away.

Alongside its festive collection, FlowerAura is focusing on making gifting across cities convenient and accessible. Through its wide delivery network, customers can send gifts directly to their siblings' doorsteps without having to manage purchases or deliveries in another city. The platform's online ordering process and available delivery options help customers plan thoughtful surprises, while personalised gifts add an emotional touch by bringing shared memories into the celebration.

Commenting on the evolving gifting culture, Shrey Sehgal, Co-founder of FlowerAura, said, "Bhai Dooj has always been about celebrating the bond between siblings, and distance should never take away from that feeling. Today, people want their loved ones to feel remembered and valued, even when they cannot celebrate together. At FlowerAura, our focus is on bridging that distance through thoughtful gifting and a dependable delivery network, making it easier for siblings to stay connected and share the joy of the occasion, no matter where they are."

FlowerAura aims to make festive gifting more accessible for siblings living in different parts of the country. By combining a varied festive collection with widespread delivery services, the brand is helping families share meaningful moments and keep their sibling bonds strong, regardless of the distance between them.

The Bhai Dooj collection can be explored on FlowerAura's official website and mobile app, with select gifting options also available on quick delivery platforms for last-minute festive surprises.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura is a premier online gifting platform delivering Rakhi, flowers, cakes, gifts, and hampers to over 800+ cities in India and 30+ countries worldwide. With an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores, FlowerAura ensures extraordinary celebrations. Accessible through its website, mobile app, retail stores, and popular e-commerce platforms, FlowerAura boasts a customer base of over 10 million, promising to exceed customer expectations with a vast collection of gifts.

Media Contact : Suman Patra

suman.patra@FlowerAura.com

+91 96500 62220

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