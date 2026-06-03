SHIB and PEPE have had their runs; everyone knows that. But three tokens are sitting under $2 right now that have a more realistic upside left. Little Pepe is one of them, already past $28 million in presale funding, with Stage 13 nearly sold out. Floki and Pengu round out the list, and none of them are done moving yet.

When the Old Guard Stops Delivering, You Look Somewhere Else

Shiba Inu and Pepe coin are not bad projects. They just have a problem that doesn't get talked about enough: their big moves have already happened. SHIB has been struggling to regain momentum since its explosive phase at the center of crypto conversation one year ago. The community is loyal, but the math on massive returns gets harder with every billion added to market cap. Pepe is in a similar boat, respected but priced out of the kind of gains that actually change someone's situation. In 2026, chasing established meme coins means you are already too late. The three tokens worth paying attention to right now are Little Pepe, Floki, and Pengu. All three sit in a price range that still leaves plenty of room to move, and all three have something going on beneath the surface that SHIB and PEPE no longer do.

Little Pepe Is Running Out of Presale Real Estate

Stage 13 is nearly gone. Little Pepe has raised over $28 million; tokens are 98% sold at $0.0022, and the price is moving up to the next stage. That is not manufactured urgency; those numbers are live on the presale tracker. Unlike typical meme coins, LILPEPE is powered by a meme Layer 2 chain that delivers sniper bot resistance, zero buy or sell taxes, and near-zero trading fees. That structural difference is what separates it from the thousand other presale tokens nobody remembers six months later. With exchange listings on the horizon and over 15 ETH in giveaway prizes to boost engagement, Little Pepe could become the first meme coin ecosystem, not just a token. That distinction matters more than most people realize. Coins that build ecosystems survive market cycles. Coins that are just tokens usually do not survive the first correction. Little Pepe is clearly trying to be the former, and the presale numbers suggest a lot of capital agrees.

Floki Has Actual Products, and People Are Finally Noticing

Floki's long-term vision is to create an autonomous, decentralized ecosystem through strategic partnerships, integrating utility into the token itself, and developing use cases across NFTs, games, and decentralized finance features. That is not just roadmap talk. Valhalla is a real metaverse game. FlokiFi is a real DeFi product. These are running products, not promises. FLOKI maintains robust metrics with 460,000 holders, 540,000 on DEX, and $51.9 million staked. FLOKI reached an all-time high of $0.0003449 and is now trading around 91% below that peak. [CoinGecko](https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/floki) That sounds rough, but again, that is opportunity framing, not a death sentence. By the end of 2026, Floki could trade at a maximum of $0.0000900. From current levels that would represent a meaningful move for anyone holding a serious position. Floki is not a gamble on vibes; it is a bet on a project that has actually shipped things.

Pengu Is Building a Brand That Goes Beyond Crypto

Pudgy Penguins has become the face of crypto with one of the most influential communities in the industry, from large companies wearing the Penguin to being featured in ETF commercials, to garnering millions of followers and over 50 billion views. That kind of brand reach does not happen by accident. PENGU is 88% below its all time high, but a 25% NFT floor price surge says the brand is not done. When the underlying NFT collection moves, PENGU tends to follow. It is one of the few meme tokens with actual IP behind it, physical toy deals, mainstream media exposure, and a brand that casual people outside crypto have actually seen.

Final Word

SHIB and PEPE had their moment. Little Pepe, Floki, and Pengu each have a real reason to be watched. Check the Little Pepe presale now and join the Telegram community for daily updates before this stage closes.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777k Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

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