The city’s cosmopolitan palate and love for immersive, world-class experiences finds its newest home in Belmarose: a European-inspired dining destination that elegantly transforms into a high-energy nightlife space on the 6th floor of Sahara Star, Mumbai. Created for the globally inclined Mumbaikar, Belmarose beautifully bridges the romance of old-world Europe with the pulse and sophistication of a contemporary, urban vibe.

The launch saw the presence of Daisy Shah, Rajesh Khattar, Ali Mercchant, Rakesh Paul, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sara Arfeen Khan, Rajiv Thakur, Shakir Shaikh, Ken Ferns, Vikas Verma, Kanchi Singh, Poonam Pandey, Umar Riaz, Juggy Sandhu, Abir Sengupta, Sangeeta Kapure, Gaurav Sharma, Ramji Gulati, Dharti Gulati, Danish Alfaaz, Asif Merchant, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Deepshikha Nagpal, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Aditi Shetty, Amit Pal, Rahul Singh, Pritam Singh, Ishita Ganguly, Neet Mahal, Zoya Alfaaz, Anushree Mehta, Diksha Pawar, Tina Thadani, Ranjit Rodricks, Roopamm Lakhanpal, Gautamm Gupta, Chef Sunil Panday, Abhinay Patil, Anand Iyer, Ishita Dixit, Reyhna Malhotra, Jashwanth Bopanna, Manisha Tambade, Preet Singh, Lekha Unnikrishnan Nair, Debattama Saha, Zalak Gohill, Richa Mukherjee, Andleeb Zaidi Merchant, Sultan Younus Wani, Simran Khan, Sonali Kukreja, Brinda Parekh, Tanya Satish, Keona Walke, Hemant Gholve, Sonal Kothari, Sonia K, Shilpa Shetty, Anubhav Krishna Srivastava, Dimple Bhatia, Simran Mehta, Aditi S Tiwari, Mohit Jain & Many More.

Rooted in the timeless elegance of cities like Paris, Florence and Barcelona, not as a theme, but as a transportive sensibility- Belmarose is an ode to refined architecture, artistic textures, and the culture of unhurried dining. From the moment one enters, every detail whispers of Europe’s storied charm: hand-painted murals reminiscent of cobbled streets, tactile surfaces that feel beautifully lived-in, and an ambience that encourages guests to settle in, stay long, and savour every moment.

At its core, Belmarose stands for hospitality in its purest form- intuitive service, thoughtful curation, and an atmosphere designed to make time feel slower, fuller, more personal.

7 PM – 10 PM: - Evenings begin with intention. Warm lighting sets a mellow glow. Jazz, deep house, and lounge melodies create an intimate backdrop. Service is unhurried, attentive, and deeply rooted in a culture of refined dining.

10 PM – 11 PM- Subtle yet palpable. The lights dip lower. The music gains tempo. Tables shift seamlessly to encourage flow and movement. Conversations grow deeper, laughter louder.

11 PM – 3 AM- The place becomes the epicentre. The room comes alive with infectious energy. Guests gather closer. The space transitions from elegant dining to vibrant revelry, standing, moving, and indulging in the magnetic atmosphere that defines Belmarose nights.

Belmarose’s culinary philosophy celebrates the diversity and depth of Europe’s greatest gastronomic regions, interpreted through a contemporary lens attuned to Mumbai’s global diner. The menu draws inspiration from: French precision, Italian soul, Spanish vibrancy and Mediterranean freshness.

Small plates spark curiosity and connection. Larger dishes ground the experience with comfort and indulgence. Flavours are layered yet restrained, letting ingredients speak with authenticity and clarity.

As the evening evolves, so does the menu. Late-night offerings embrace bolder flavours, expressive combinations, and plates crafted to complement rising music, dynamic movement, and the energy of the place.

At Belmarose, the beverage section is not merely a counter, it is an experience. As the night deepens, it becomes the gravitational centre of the space. Even at its most electric, the foundation remains uncompromised: Considered spirits, Clean technique, Thoughtfully balanced beverages . A commitment to quality in every pour Here, what you drink is just the beginning. It’s how the night builds, how the atmosphere evolves, how the energy grows and carries you into the early hours.

Belmarose is crafted for those who crave- Long, luxurious dinners, celebrations that stretch into the night, Late-night migration into high-energy spaces and a multi-sensory, evolving culinary journey.

Nihit Srivastava says ”Belmarose was imagined as more than a restaurant, it’s a shifting world of its own. We wanted to bring back the romance of unhurried European evenings, where architecture, food, and conversation flow without rush. And as the night builds, so does the energy. It’s a space that transforms with you, that invites you to linger, celebrate, and rediscover the joy of a beautifully unfolding night”

Sunaeyaa Kapur says _”Our menu is inspired by the soul of Europe, but created with the rhythm of today’s global diner in mind. Every dish carries the precision of French technique, the warmth of Italian cooking, the vibrancy of Spain, and the freshness of the Mediterranean. We approached each plate like a canvas—textural, expressive, and intentional. The idea was simple: food that evolves with the evening, staying as relevant at midnight as it is at seven.”

Rajjeet Chandra says ”The idea behind Belmarose was to craft an environment that doesn’t stay still. The space is designed to breathe, shift, and respond to the rhythm of its guests. What begins as a serene, immersive setting gradually blossoms into something far more dynamic as the night progresses. For us, the magic lies in that transformation, the moment the room changes, and so does the energy of everyone in it”

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