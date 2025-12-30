Bagdogra/Udaipur, India – [30 December 2025] - LAS subsidiaries undertaking ground handling operations at Bagdogra and Udaipur Airports have reported continued operational growth and efficiency gains through 2025, reflecting the broader performance improvements across India's regional sector.

Sources within the company confirm that both Bagdogra and Udaipur operations registered one of their strongest cycles of operations, not only in terms of having 100% On-Time Performance but also improved safety metrics and overall reliability during peak loads. Additionally, the airports have also registered positive Customer Service metrics due to the training cycles and process refinements of their employees, aiding in smooth operations.

Industry insiders call attention to the fact that all the positive developments are in line with the extensive process restructuring and governance updates that have been taking place over the last few years within the LAS Ground Force network. These include an array of system upgrades along with modern reporting feedback loops and Central auditory pathways with standardisation of common turnaround procedures.

In 2025, Bagdogra received numerous Best Airline Station Awards, and the punctuality of turns and effective ramp coordination have been identifiable as some of the major reasons given by airline partners. Indeed, this award is an acknowledgement of the Company’s continued efforts along the lines of investing in modernisation and employee development.

Talking broadly, a notable development this year has been the induction of additional electric GSE across LAS airports, which falls under the sustainability plans undertaken by LAS, which aims to align with India's clean-energy aviation policies. Preliminary assessments indicate a measurable reduction in total ramp emissions and compliance with airport level environmental targets.

Additionally, LAS is progressing to the final stages of obtaining ISO certification, to be completed within the next calendar months through compliance audits scheduled. Moreover, the company has lodged its Safety Management System (SMS) documentation at the DGCA as required for the nation’s updated aviation safety directives.

Beyond Bagdogra and Udaipur, LAS continues its expansion push: with new subsidiaries under development at other airport locations, and the operation of these airports will begin early next year 2026. These units added by LAS will help contribute to the growing presence of LAS at the national level.

The financial performance over the last year reflects a steady increase in the revenue base for the group, facilitated by the increase in the number of flight movements and the optimisation of airport level resources.

“The last twelve months have proved the benefits of discipline in our operations and improvement in our network as a whole,” said Humin Burzin Daver, Chairperson, LAS Ground Force. “Bagdogra and Udaipur airports have been exemplary cases where continued focus on our employees, processes, and sustainability has helped to imbibe improvement.

During another press briefing, Humin Daver emphasised the importance of the following aspects for LAS in the future, which would be to ensure the further strengthening of safety oversight, implementation of new digital reporting tools and systems, and maintaining constant resilience as air traffic grows across Indian airports.

