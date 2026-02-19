Atul Jain Leads Strategic Rise Of TNSI Retail In India’s Travel Market

In India travel retail sector, Atul Jain has emerged as a key force guiding the growth of Travel News Services and TNSI Retail. The company follows a leadership model where expansion decisions depend on data and planning rather than guesswork. Retail experts note that this approach is rare in fast growing sectors. The organisation studies passenger flow, location value and customer demand before opening each outlet. This disciplined system has helped the company expand steadily. This way, they are maintaining strong financial performance and operational stability across multiple cities.

In January 2026, the organisation opened eight new outlets in high traffic locations. These included airports in Vadodara, Udaipur, Kochi and Chennai, along with university campuses in Sonipat and Sohna and stations of the Delhi Metro. Each launch required coordination between supply teams, store planners and local partners. Industry observers say such smooth execution shows strong internal systems. Instead of rushing openings, the company prepares each location carefully. This ensures shelves are stocked, staff are trained, and services are ready from day one, helping new stores perform well immediately after opening.

Travel News Services and TNSI Retail operate with specialised store formats created for specific customer needs. Globiq outlets provide travel essentials and quick purchase products for passengers in a hurry. Teddy N Tales stores focus on toys and gifts that attract families and impulse buyers. Authentic India outlets showcase souvenirs inspired by Indian art and craft traditions. Retail analysts say such clear segmentation helps shoppers find what they need quickly. This format based model also allows the company to manage inventory better and reduce waste, improving efficiency across its growing store network.

The organisation currently runs more than 150 stores across India. Over 50 outlets are fully owned, while more than 100 operate through partner agreements. Each store functions as a separate unit with fixed targets, stock control plans and cost monitoring. This method helps management track performance closely and make quick decisions. Experts say travel retail locations often face high rent and operating costs, so structured monitoring is essential. Because of this system, every outlet contributes to revenue and margin growth instead of depending on support from other branches.

The company has announced a target to cross 100 self owned operational stores by the financial year 2026 to 2027. Several locations are already in advanced stages of preparation. Expansion plans are supported by careful investment planning and market analysis. Retail specialists believe this shows long term thinking rather than short term expansion. With clear direction from leadership and strong internal processes, the organisation continues strengthening its presence in India travel retail market. Observers note that such disciplined growth models often become case studies for business students and industry planners.

You can visit Atul Jain’s LinkedIn post through this link: Atul Jain

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.