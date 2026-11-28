November 2026: Attendo, the attendance, payroll and HR solution from Petpooja, is stepping in as the HR department for India's small businesses. The platform brings attendance, leave, shift scheduling, payroll and statutory compliance, including PF and ESIC, into one system, so a small business can run its HR without a dedicated HR team.

Every business, including a single-location one, gets the full package. The software fee stays the same whether the team has 20 employees or 500.

The Owner as HR Manager

In a large company, an HR department handles attendance, leave, shifts, payroll and compliance. In most small businesses, that role falls to the owner. They track attendance, approve leave, plan shifts, calculate salaries and make sure PF and ESIC obligations are met, often alongside running the business itself.

Many of these tasks are still handled through registers, spreadsheets and separate tools. Each one takes time, and each handover between them creates room for error. For a growing business, the workload only increases as the team expands.

What an HR Department Does, in One System

Attendo covers the work an HR department would typically handle:

Attendance , so the business knows who is working and when

, so the business knows who is working and when Leave , so requests and balances are tracked in one place

, so requests and balances are tracked in one place Shift scheduling , so rosters can be planned and managed

, so rosters can be planned and managed Payroll , so salaries are calculated from attendance and leave records

, so salaries are calculated from attendance and leave records Statutory compliance, covering PF and ESIC

Because these functions run in a single system, data does not need to be re-entered or reconciled. Attendance flows into payroll, and payroll connects to compliance.

No Stripped-Down Version for Small Businesses

Smaller businesses are often offered a basic version of HR software, with key features reserved for larger customers. Attendo gives even a single-location business the full package.

A single restaurant, retail store or service business therefore has access to the same attendance, payroll and compliance tools as a multi-location operation.

A Fee That Does Not Grow With Headcount

With many HR tools, the cost rises with every employee added. Attendo's software fee stays the same whether the team has 20 employees or 500.

For small businesses planning to grow, this makes costs predictable. Owners can expand their team without the software bill increasing alongside it.

Freeing Owners to Run the Business

By taking over the routine work of HR, Attendo allows small business owners to spend less time on registers, calculations and compliance paperwork. The time saved can go back into operations, customers and growth.

Part of the Petpooja Ecosystem

Attendo is one of the connected products Petpooja builds for Indian businesses, alongside its restaurant POS, retail billing, task management and accounting solutions.

About Petpooja

Petpooja is an Indian tech company that builds an integrated technology ecosystem for businesses, serving 1,50,000+ clients worldwide. Rather than a single tool, Petpooja offers a connected suite of products: POSS (its flagship point-of-sale and restaurant management platform), Attendo (A hardware-first attendance and payroll/HR solution), Invoice (GST billing and business management for retail that goes far beyond simple invoicing), Stepwise (a task and SOP-tracking app for multi-location teams), and Munshi (an AI accounting agent that works inside TallyPrime).

Together, these products help run day-to-day operations such as billing, inventory, payments, staff management, marketing, accounting, and more, positioning Petpooja as a broad operating system for businesses.

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