Every formulation is only as good as its condition on the day a consumer takes it. At PMEC India 2026, held from 24–26 November 2026 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Cilicant, a global pharmaceutical active packaging company serving customers in more than 30 countries, will focus on a challenge that often goes unseen: the quiet damage moisture, oxygen and odour can do to formulations between the production line till the time it reaches the consumer.

Built around an experience zone designed to make this science visible, Cilicant’s presence at Booth 9A11 aims to initiate a wider industry conversation about formulation protection as a core part of product quality.

Moisture, oxygen and odour rarely announce themselves, yet each can compromise a formulation. Moisture can trigger chemical degradation, and it can affect dissolution and release. Oxygen can oxidise sensitive APIs and excipients, reducing potency over time. Odours that develop inside a pack can unsettle patients and affect their confidence in a medicine.

These risks grow as supply chains become longer and more global, and as products travel through hot and humid climates before reaching their destination. For manufacturers serving regulated markets, protecting formulation integrity across the full shelf life is not just a packaging decision. It is a question of stability, compliance and patient trust.

Cilicant’s booth showcases what happens to an unprotected formulation, and how the right active packaging plays a key role in preserving it. Its active packaging portfolio spans moisture control, oxygen scavenging and odour management, including the Accuflip, Oxabide and Frexil product lines. At the show, Cilicant will also unveil a one-of-a-kind innovation that is all set to change the game.

“Active packaging is no longer an afterthought; it is central to how a formulation performs over its entire shelf life,” said Manish Jain, MD, Cilicant. “The threats to a medicine’s stability are invisible, which is exactly why they are easy to underestimate. At PMEC India, our experience zones are designed to help every visitor understand, in a very real way, what moisture, oxygen and odour do to a formulation, and how the right packaging prevents it.”

Cilicant’s presence at PMEC India reflects its commitment to advancing formulation protection, product stability and shelf life as shared priorities for the global pharmaceutical industry.

Visit Cilicant at PMEC India 2026

Cilicant invites pharmaceutical manufacturers, formulators, packaging and quality professionals to visit Booth 9A11. Visitors can meet Cilicant’s team of technical experts to discuss their specific formulation challenges.

Event PMEC India 2026 Dates 24–26 November 2026 Venue India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida Booth 9A11

About Cilicant

Since 2011, Cilicant has been making some of the most advanced active packaging solutions for the global pharmaceutical industry. Its active packaging solutions protect formulations from the moment they are packed to the moment they reach the patient. Better protection means more stable medicines, longer shelf life and fewer losses across the supply chain. By delivering these active packaging solutions, Cilicant helps pharmaceutical manufacturers bring safer, more reliable products to patients around the world.

Cilicant manufactures desiccants, oxygen absorbers and odour management solutions. Its four cGMP-certified, ISO 15378:2017-certified manufacturing facilities and Type III Drug Master Files with the USFDA and Health Canada support customers across highly regulated markets. Today, Cilicant serves pharmaceutical manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Learn more at www.cilicant.com.

®Cilicant, Accuflip, Frexil and Oxabide are trademarks of Cilicant Private Limited.

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