In a rapidly evolving corporate media landscape where influence is increasingly defined by access and credibility, Alok Ranjan Tiwari, Managing Director & CEO of Eternal Corporate Media Private Limited, is emerging as a powerful new-age media entrepreneur. His recent flagship event, Inspiring India, has drawn widespread attention for bringing together some of the most influential names in Indian industry, led by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, who attended the programme as the Guest of Honour for over two hours.

Conceptualised and organised by Tiwari, Inspiring India was held on the occasion of International Human Solidarity Day, with a central theme of unity, inclusion, and innovation for humanity. The event stood out not only for its purpose-driven narrative but also for the extraordinary presence of India’s top business leaders and policymakers, reflecting Tiwari’s growing stature in the corporate ecosystem.

Alongside RIL’s CMD Mukesh Ambani, the event was attended by some of India’s most prominent industrialists, including Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Enterprises Limited and the Piramal Group; Nikhil Meswani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited; Hital Meswani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited; Deepak Parekh, Former Chairman of HDFC; Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson of Piramal Enterprises Limited; Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman of Bajaj Electricals Limited; Rajju Shroff, Chairman Emeritus of UPL Limited; Dr. Murtaza Khorakiwala, Managing Director of Wockhardt Limited, among others. Their participation elevated the event into one of the most significant corporate gatherings of the year.

The programme also featured Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher & Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, as Chief Guest, along with Professor Man Mohan Sharma, Padma Vibhushan awardee and eminent chemical engineer, as Guest of Honour. At the centre of the event was Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), whose landmark achievement of receiving 54 honorary doctorates was celebrated as a moment of national pride. The occasion was marked by special coffee table book launches, underscoring Eternal Corporate Media’s role in documenting leadership legacies and intellectual milestones.

The scale and credibility of Inspiring India were further reinforced by its high-powered organising committee, constituted by Alok Ranjan Tiwari and chaired by Shailesh Haribhakti, Non-Executive Chairman of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Protean eGov Technologies Limited and IBS Fintech India, and Independent Director on the boards of multiple leading corporations. The committee also included Nadir Godrej, Chairman & Managing Director of Godrej Industries Group; Niraj Bajaj, Chairman of Bajaj Auto Limited and Chairman & Managing Director of Mukand Limited; Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico Limited; Satyajeet Tambe, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council; Ravi Pandit, Chairman of KPIT Technologies Limited; and Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder & CEO of Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Limited. The presence of such a distinguished committee reflected the trust and institutional credibility Tiwari has built within India’s corporate leadership.

However, Inspiring India was a part of a broader vision under Tiwari’s leadership. Eternal Corporate Media has, in a short span, created a multi-sector platform that connects industry leaders, policymakers, and knowledge institutions. As highlighted in the company’s Annual Impact Report 2025-26, the organisation hosted three flagship national events during the year, featuring more than 80 CEOs and industrialists as speakers and over 1200 CXOs and senior professionals as audience participants across sectors such as government, finance, ESG, MSME, and technology.

One of the key platforms, the Sustainability Convergence Summit & Awards 2025, brought together influential voices driving India’s ESG and sustainability agenda. The summit was attended by Jayant Sinha, former Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation, Government of India, as Chief Guest, along with Nadir Godrej, Chairman & Managing Director of Godrej Industries Group; Shailesh Haribhakti, leading corporate figure and independent director; and Pradip Shah, Co-founder of IndAsia Fund Advisors and Founder of HDFC. The event also featured industry leaders such as Suresh Manglani, CEOof Adani Total Gas Limited; Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Brookfield Properties India; Arvind Bansal, Whole-time Director & CEO of Continuum Green Energy Limited; Shachindra Nath, Founder & Managing Director of UGRO Capital Limited; Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director of Resurgent India Limited; Anthony Heredia, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund; and Balasubramanian A., Managing Director & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited; Amisha Vora, Chairperson & MD of PL Capital Group, among others. The summit provided a platform for dialogue across finance, infrastructure, and sustainability sectors, reinforcing Eternal Corporate Media’s position in ESG thought leadership.

Similarly, the India by MSME initiative focused on strengthening India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by addressing the needs of small and medium enterprises. The event featured Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister in the Government of Maharashtra, as Chief Guest, along with Ravi Ranjan, Managing Director & CEO of State Bank of India, and Manoj Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) as Guests of Honour. The forum also brought together key industry voices, including Navneet Munot, Managing Director & CEO of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited; Amish Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director of CRISIL Limited; Harish Mehta, Founder Chairman of NASSCOM; Jaspal Bindra, Executive Chairman of Centrum Capital Limited; Saurabh Nanavati, Managing Director & CEO of Invesco Mutual Fund; and D.P. Singh, Joint Managing Director & Deputy CEO of SBI Funds Management Limited, among others. The discussions centred on MSME financing, digital transformation, and policy reforms critical to India’s growth trajectory.

Tiwari’s leadership philosophy, as reflected in his message in the impact report, is centred on building platforms that “inspire ideas, enable collaboration, and contribute to India’s growth story.” Industry observers believe that this approach distinguishes him from traditional media entrepreneurs, as he focuses not just on content creation but on building ecosystems of influence that bring together diverse stakeholders.

Having started his career at a young age, Tiwari represents a new generation of media leaders who combine journalism, corporate storytelling, and strategic networking. Through Eternal Corporate Media, he has created a platform that not only documents the journeys of India’s leading business personalities but also facilitates high-level dialogue across sectors.

The impact of these initiatives is evident in the outcomes outlined in the report. Inspiring India reinforced India’s intellectual leadership and strengthened ties with top industrialists and policymakers, while the Sustainability Convergence Summit advanced ESG collaboration and India by MSME deepened engagement between financial institutions and enterprises.

With the successful hosting of Mukesh Ambani and the participation of leading industrialists such as Ajay Piramal, Nikhil Meswani, Deepak Parekh, Swati Piramal, Nadir Godrej, Niraj Bajaj and Deepak Parekh, Alok Ranjan Tiwari has demonstrated his ability to convene India’s most influential voices on a single platform. As India continues its ascent as a global economic powerhouse, such platforms are becoming increasingly important, and Tiwari is positioning himself at the centre of this evolving narrative-shaping conversations that define the future of Indian industry, policy, and innovation.

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