Ajay Chaudhary Of ACE Group: Driving A New Era In Delhi-NCR Real Estate

Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of ACE Group, is leading a transformative shift in Delhi-NCR’s real estate landscape through developments that combine architectural innovation, sustainable design and infrastructure-led growth. His leadership continues to inspire change in the industry and deliver value to communities. Known for his visionary leadership, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary has revolutionised industry standards by seamlessly aligning development with evolving market dynamics and future-ready infrastructure. Under his guidance, ACE has emerged as a symbol of purposeful and enduring architecture, where design, functionality, and investment value coexist in perfect harmony. His trailblazing approach continues to inspire a new generation of real estate entrepreneurs across the nation.

Founded in 2010, ACE has swiftly risen to prominence as a pivotal force in the real estate landscape of the National Capital Region, beginning its journey with the landmark project, Ace Platinum in Greater Noida. Since then, the company has successfully delivered over 16.5 million square feet of built-up space, with an impressive 30 million square feet currently under development. This remarkable trajectory reflects ACE’s unwavering dedication to architectural excellence, timely delivery, and unwavering market trust. At the heart of this sustained growth lies a clear strategic vision and the dynamic leadership that continues to propel the organisation forward.

A Portfolio Reflecting His Perspective

The ingenious leadership of Mr. Ajay Chaudhary finds powerful expression in ACE Group’s impressive portfolio—a collection of landmark residential and commercial developments that blend innovation, functionality, and human-centric design. Signature luxury residences such as Ace Golfshire and Ace Parkway in Sector 150, Noida, along with the striking Ace Starlit in Sector 152, redefine modern living with thoughtfully integrated sports and wellness amenities. In Greater Noida West, Ace Divino and Ace Han’ei offer a perfect balance of aesthetic elegance, everyday convenience, and refined luxury, crafted for today’s evolving lifestyle aspirations. These residences are more than just homes—they are experiences designed for future-ready living. Pioneering projects like ACE City and ACE Aspire also played a pivotal role in establishing the brand’s early foothold, setting the tone for the company’s enduring success in the region.

Ace Palm Floors, a low-rise residential township in Gurgaon, offers thoughtfully designed living spaces surrounded by green open areas and well-planned community amenities. On the commercial side, projects such as Ace Medley Avenue, Ace Capitol and Ace 153 in Noida represent modern business infrastructure, designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s dynamic and fast-paced work environments.

With the launch of ACE Terra and ACE YXP, the company marked its strategic entry into the Yamuna Expressway region, reinforcing its focus on infrastructure-led development and tapping into the area’s growing investment potential. Among ACE Group’s latest developments, Ace Estate and Ace Acreville are expansive integrated townships strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, designed to deliver a complete lifestyle experience with modern infrastructure and urban conveniences. Ace Verde, another standout residential project, seamlessly blends a prime location with well-planned living spaces that reflect contemporary design sensibilities. As part of this development, The Nest offers a selection of premium studio apartments—ideal for those seeking compact, stylish, and connected urban living.

Strategically located near Buddh International Circuit and key developments such as the Noida International Airport, Film City and Olympic City, these projects offer a combination of premium design, green open spaces, and strong investment potential.

Developer, Strategist, Visionary, Changemaker

Mr. Ajay Chaudhary is recognized for his contributions to urban development, combining a deep understanding of evolving city needs with a commitment to sustainable, timely, and high-quality real estate delivery. His leadership has helped ACE achieve significant milestones in a highly competitive industry.

Over the years, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary has been honoured with numerous industry accolades, including the prestigious ET Leadership Excellence Award, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to real estate development. Yet, beyond the awards, his most meaningful achievement is the enduring trust of thousands of homeowners, investors, and partners who regard ACE as a hallmark of quality, integrity, and reliability. Today, Mr. Chaudhary is widely acknowledged as a visionary leader whose strategic foresight and commitment to excellence continue to shape the evolving landscape of the country’s real estate.

