With over 5,000 lawyers signed up, VakilPlus has introduced support for Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Gujarati, focusing on advocates in smaller cities and district courts.

A lawyer in a district court in Tamil Nadu may spend the morning listening to a client explain a property dispute in Tamil and the afternoon preparing a legal notice in English. For many advocates across India, switching between languages is simply part of the job. Most legal AI tools, however, have been built with English-speaking users in mind.

VakilPlus, a legal AI platform developed by House of Tech & Innovation, is trying to change that. The company has introduced support for Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Gujarati, bringing Indian languages into a segment of legal technology that has largely catered to English-speaking professionals.

The platform, which has recorded over 5,000 lawyer sign-ups, offers assistance with legal drafting, contract review, redlining and research.

The rollout comes as some of India’s biggest law firms invest in AI tools to improve productivity. Firms such as Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Trilegal and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas have adopted specialised legal technology. But the requirements of an independent advocate working in a district court are often very different from those of a corporate lawyer handling large commercial transactions.

In smaller towns, lawyers frequently handle everything themselves, from meeting clients and drafting notices to reviewing agreements and preparing for hearings. They may work in English when preparing documents, but much of their communication with clients happens in local languages.

This is the gap VakilPlus wants to address.

“There’s a lot of conversation about AI changing the legal profession, but most of it revolves around large law firms. What about a lawyer practising in a small town who handles 10 different matters in a day? They need these tools just as much. And if they’re more comfortable working in Hindi, Tamil or Telugu, that shouldn’t prevent them from using AI,” said Saranya Chandrasekaran, lawyer and spokesperson for VakilPlus.

The company’s approach is to make regional-language accessibility part of the product rather than treat it as a feature added later. Its focus is on the kind of work that occupies much of an independent lawyer’s day, including preparing notices, reviewing contracts, making changes to documents and finding relevant legal information.

The decision to expand into Indian languages also reflects how different the country’s legal market is from those where many AI products originate. A lawyer may discuss a case in Gujarati, refer to an English-language statute and prepare documents for proceedings that involve both languages.

Building technology for that environment presents challenges that go beyond straightforward translation, particularly when legal terminology and the meaning of individual clauses matter.

“India has lawyers practising in every district, and their needs are not identical to those of a corporate law firm in Mumbai or Delhi. We wanted to build something that takes those differences seriously. Making the product available in Indian languages is an important part of that,” Chandrasekaran added.

The company is also positioning VakilPlus as an affordable option for independent advocates and smaller practices, many of whom do not have access to dedicated research teams or junior associates.

Accuracy remains an important consideration. AI-generated legal drafts and research still need to be checked by lawyers, especially where statutory provisions, case references and contractual obligations are involved.

For VakilPlus, the regional-language rollout is an attempt to reach lawyers who have had limited access to specialised legal technology. With five Indian languages now supported, the company is looking to grow beyond the metropolitan legal market and reach advocates working in courts and chambers across the country.

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