New Delhi [India], January 20: As modern education evolves, Adarsh World School, Dwarka, has taken a forward-thinking step by embedding India’s First Mental Health Education Curriculum by ‘The Mind Sync’ into its daily timetable, ensuring that emotional skills grow alongside academic excellence. This integration reflects the school’s belief that confident, expressive, emotionally grounded children learn, collaborate, and adapt better in an ever-changing world.

Conceptualised by Dr. Shivam Dubey, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist, and led by Mr. Manas Dubey, Founders of The Mind Sync, the programme aligns strongly with the growing emphasis by the Ministry of Education and NCERT on embedding emotional well-being into mainstream schooling. Its successful implementation was enabled by the dedicated efforts of our visionary mental health advocate, Mr. Virender Gupta, whose work in actively spreading awareness of mental health education across Delhi played a pivotal role in bringing this programme to the school. Additionally, Senior Programme Manager, Ms. Rashika Khandelwal, has ensured a deeply contextual and smooth implementation at Adarsh World School, making the programme feel like a natural extension of the school’s learning culture.

Teachers completed a specialised certification pathway that qualified them as Mental Health Educators. This training has not only equipped teachers to support students with clarity and sensitivity but has also enhanced their emotional balance, communication skills, and professional confidence, an impact they have acknowledged. With this strengthened capacity, teachers now naturally weave mindfulness cues, emotional vocabulary, reflective dialogue, and calm classroom practices into daily routines.

Once the foundational routines were established with the help of a research-proven curriculum which included mindfulness, emotional check-ins, reflective questions, problem-solving and positive psychology activities, the school conducted its first round of two assessments under The Mind Sync framework i,e. Self-Awareness and Self-Management. Students showed remarkable growth across both. In the Self-Awareness assessment, which measured their ability to identify emotions, recognise strengths, express needs, and understand their internal experiences, students achieved an impressive 97.82%, reflecting strong emotional clarity for their age group. Teachers observed that they became more articulate about their feelings, more confident during classroom discussions, and more comfortable sharing challenges without hesitation. Similarly, in the Self-Management assessment, which evaluates how well students regulate emotions, manage stress, stay focused, follow routines, and make calm decisions, students demonstrated 97.55% progress. This translated into visible improvements in impulse control, attention span, and everyday behaviour routines, with teachers noting reduced classroom anxiety and more mindful, steady responses during transitions and assessments.

These results reflect a deeply encouraging trend: students are not just learning neuroscience concepts; they are applying them independently in real moments of stress, conflict, and academic challenge. Younger students used breathing techniques to calm down, while older students demonstrated maturity in decision-making, peer interactions, and task completion.

Parents, too, shared that children were more expressive at home, more independent in managing small challenges, and more thoughtful in their communication — reinforcing the strength of a school-home ecosystem.

Reflecting on the outcomes and impact of The Mind Sync curriculum, Dr Shilpi Bhardwaj, Vice Principal, Adarsh World School, shared, “In today’s rapidly changing world, schools must educate beyond textbooks. At Adarsh World School, we have always believed that education must evolve with a child's needs. Integrating The Mind Sync’s curriculum into everyday classrooms has helped our students express themselves better and approach challenges with calm and clarity. When children feel understood, emotionally safe, and confident, learning naturally flourishes. This is the kind of education that creates lasting impact.”

Through this programme, Adarsh World School is setting a benchmark for how Indian schools can prepare students for the future: not only academically skilled but emotionally intelligent, self-aware, and resilient. The school’s commitment to this integration makes it clear that when emotional well-being becomes part of daily schooling, children flourish in learning, in relationships, and in life.

As the work deepens, the school remains committed to shaping learners who are academically capable, emotionally grounded, socially aware, and ready to navigate the demands of a rapidly changing world. In doing so, Adarsh World School stands as an example of how emotional development and academic excellence grow strongest when nurtured together.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.