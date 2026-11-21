Most people notice interior design only when it goes wrong. A room feels cramped, the lighting is harsh, or there is nowhere to keep things. When it goes right, a lot of drawing, planning and coordination sits behind it. AAFT Online’s Diploma in Interior Design is a one-year online program that trains learners for this kind of work.

What Interior Design Work Looks Like Today

Interior design is no longer about decorating a living room. Interior design now works on apartments, offices, cafes, retail stores, clinics and hotels. Clients expect a clear plan before any work starts, with layouts, 3D visuals, material choices, a budget and a timeline. New homes, offices and shops keep creating work, and companies that handle interior design and execution together have made the field more organised. It is appreciated how interior design has grown in popularity.

Skills Employers Expect from New Designers

A new interior designer is expected to do more than pick colours. Employers look for designers who can prepare drawings, plan a layout around real measurements, choose materials that fit a budget and explain interior design to a client. Software is part of the work, usually AutoCAD for drawings and 3D tools for visuals. Knowledge of lighting, building services and costing also matters, because a design that cannot be built or priced properly rarely gets approved. It’s understandable that interior designers must master software and know lighting.

How the Diploma in Interior Design Is Structured

The diploma is fully online with live classes, and recordings are available for revision. It has 31 modules, over 120 lectures, 300+ learning hours and 20 projects.

Area What Students Learn Design Basics The interior design profession, design fundamentals and colour management Drawing and Software Architectural drawings, AutoCAD (basic and advanced), 3Ds Max, Illustrator and Photoshop Space and Furniture Space planning and furniture design Materials and Construction Building materials, surface textures, building construction and building services Lighting and Environment Lighting in interiors and colour therapy Practice and Business Estimation and costing, sustainability, Vastu Shastra, design management, client communication and portfolio

Learning From Designers and Architects

Industry Dean Sunita Kohli, a Padma Shri recipient and the founder of K2India, has worked on the restoration of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House. Nidhi K. Dureja, Dean of Design & Innovation, has 17 years of experience in architecture and design.

Other faculty include architect Tapasya Samal, who holds an MSc in Conservation of Historic Buildings from the University of Bath and Tamanna Pawar, founder of Studio Akropolis. Students also get one-on-one mentorship and webinars such as a session on designing spaces for well-being.

Jobs and Salary Ranges for Interior Design Graduates

The ranges below are indicative. Actual pay depends on skills, portfolio, and employer.

Job Role Expected Salary (per year, indicative) Interior Designer Rs. 4.1 – 4.6 LPA Interior Decorator Rs. 4 – 6 LPA Visual Merchandiser Rs. 4.3 – 5 LPA Project Manager Rs. 5.2 – 6.6 LPA Corporate Designer Rs. 10 – 16 LPA

Career support includes resume building, personal branding, mock interviews and placement assistance. Alumni work with companies such as Livespace, Homelane, AirBrick and Hauz Interiors.

Certification, Fees and Admission

The diploma is certified by NSDC and CII. The course fee is Rs. 1,50,000, with no-cost EMI options available, and admission is merit-based. Learners can apply for the upcoming batch on the online interior design course page or speak to an admissions counsellor first.

Questions Aspiring Interior Designers Ask

Is interior design a good career in India?

It can be for those with solid drawing, planning and software skills. Work is available in design studios, real estate and furnishing companies, retail and corporate projects, and many designers also start their own practice.

Do interior designers need to know AutoCAD?

Yes, in most cases. It is the standard tool for drawings, and 3D software helps designers show clients how a space will look. The course covers AutoCAD, 3Ds Max, Illustrator and Photoshop.

Can interior design be learned online?

Yes. Classes are live, and the 20 projects let students practise space planning, furniture design and presentations as they go.

About AAFT Online

AAFT Online is the digital learning platform of AAFT, offering online diploma programs across creative, wellness and lifestyle disciplines. Its programs combine live, mentor-led instruction with practical projects and industry exposure. The platform offers 18+ programs and draws on AAFT’s 33-year legacy in creative education.

For Admission and media-related queries, contact AAFT Online

Sector 16A, Film City, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301, India. Phone: 09821897873

Email: admissions@aaftonline.com Website: aaftonline.com

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