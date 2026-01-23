New Delhi [India], January 23: In Delhi’s rapidly growing real estate market, Guru Mahadev Real Estate Private Limited has carved out a distinct identity and today stands as a trusted name for thousands of families. Recently, our team had an exclusive interaction with the company’s founder, Mr Sugreev Sharma, who spoke openly about his journey, vision, and the core purpose behind the company.

During the interview, Mr Suggreev Sharma said,

“Our goal is not just to sell property, but to help every common man own a home. When a family steps into their new house with happiness, that moment becomes our greatest earning.”

He shared that for over 15 years, the company has consistently prioritised honesty, transparency, and customer satisfaction. According to him,

“We provide complete information to every customer, charge no hidden fees, and always deliver on our promises.”

Special Focus on Affordable Housing

Speaking about rising property prices, Mr Sharma explained,

“In many parts of Delhi today, flat prices have reached ₹ 1 crore, ₹2 crore, and even ₹3 crore. But our aim is to ensure that the middle class can also fulfil the dream of owning a home. That’s why we offer quality flats starting from around ₹25–30 lakh.”

He also emphasised that the company offers full assistance in securing home loans.

“Many people are first-time buyers and are unfamiliar with the process. Our team guides them step by step so the journey becomes easy and stress-free,” he added.

Not Just a Builder, but a Trusted Advisor

During the conversation, Mr Sharma highlighted that Guru Mahadev Real Estate does not see itself as just a builder.

"We work as a trusted property advisor for our clients. By understanding their needs, budget, and family size, we help them choose the right option,” he said.

The company offers 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK flats, along with ready-to-move homes and builder floors.

Inspiration from Lord Mahadev

When asked about the company’s name and his personal faith, Mr Sharma smiled and said,

“I am a devotee of Lord Mahadev. Everything I have achieved is by His grace. Just as Mahadev represents truth and justice, I want our company to always walk the path of honesty and integrity.”

He believes that simplicity, discipline, and positive thinking are the true strengths behind the company’s success.

Strong Digital Presence

Talking about the company’s presence on digital platforms, Mr Sharma shared,

“We have launched a YouTube channel named ‘Guru Mahadev Real Estate’, where people can view flat videos from the comfort of their homes. This increases transparency and builds trust.”

The company uploads new property videos daily, enabling buyers to make informed decisions.

Key Areas of Operation

According to Mr. Sharma, the company primarily operates in West Uttam Nagar, with a strong presence in areas such as Dwarka Mor, Old Palam Road, Mansaram Park, Mohan Garden, DK Road, Gandhi Chowk, and Matiala Extension Uttam Nagar, Uttam Nagar West, Nawada Metro, OM Vihar, Sanik Nagar, Gurharkishan Nagar, Bhagwati Garden, Vipin Garden, Rama Park etc.

Future Plans

Speaking about the future, he said,

“Our vision is to help even more families own their dream homes in the coming years. For this, we will adopt new technologies and continuously improve our services.”

Company Details

Guru Mahadev Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

Website: www.gurumahadevrealestate.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gurumahadevrealestate2010

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gurumahadevrealestatepvtltd/

Contact Number: 9811911906

Office Address:

B-16, Mansaram Park,

Uttam Nagar, New Delhi – 110059

(Near Metro Pillar No. 750)

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.