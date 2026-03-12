A Fruity Fusion for India: Apple & Kiwi Halwa Brings a European Twist to a Beloved Classic

The Garden of Europe campaign, under the “Apple & Kiwi from Europe” program, is introducing a creative and healthy dessert for Indian consumers: Apple & Kiwi Halwa. This recipe reinvents the beloved sooji halwa by combining it with the fresh flavours of European apples and kiwi, creating a sweet, fruity, and aromatic treat that is perfect for festivals, breakfast, or as a snack.

European apples bring natural sweetness and crisp texture, while kiwi adds a tangy freshness and a boost of vitamin C and antioxidants. Together, they transform a familiar Indian dessert into a visually vibrant and nutritious fusion dish.

Recipe: Apple & Kiwi Halwa

Ingredients:

½ cup semolina (sooji)

2 tbsp ghee

½ cup grated European apple

½ cup chopped kiwi

½ cup sugar (adjust to taste)

1 cup water

¼ tsp ground cardamom

Chopped almonds (optional)

Instructions

Roast the semolina: In a medium pan, heat 2 tablespoons of ghee over low-medium heat. Add the semolina (sooji) and roast it gently, stirring continuously. Roast until the semolina turns golden brown and emits a nutty aroma. This step ensures a rich flavour and prevents a raw taste. Add water gradually: Slowly pour in 1 cup of water while stirring constantly to avoid lumps. Cook until the mixture thickens to a smooth, creamy consistency. Incorporate sweetness and fruit: Stir in ½ cup of sugar (or to taste) until fully dissolved. Then add the grated European apple and chopped kiwi, mixing gently. As the fruits warm, they release natural juices, giving the halwa a fresh, fruity aroma and vibrant colours. Enhance the flavour: Sprinkle ¼ teaspoon of ground cardamom for a fragrant, traditional Indian flavour. Mix well to evenly distribute the spice throughout the halwa. Optional nuts for texture: If desired, fold in chopped almonds or cashews for added crunch and richness. Lightly toast them beforehand for an even more aromatic finish.

Serve warm: Spoon the halwa into bowls or small serving plates. Garnish with a few slices of kiwi or apple on top for presentation. Serve immediately for the best taste, or keep warm for family gatherings or festive occasions.

Tip for Indian consumers: For an extra indulgent twist, you can lightly caramelise the apple pieces in ghee for 2–3 minutes before adding them to the halwa. This will enhance sweetness and aroma without overpowering the kiwi’s fresh tang.

This fusion halwa combines the comforting taste of Indian sweets with the freshness of European fruits, making it a perfect dessert or snack for health-conscious families.

Through the “Apple & Kiwi from Europe” campaign, Garden of Europe promotes high-quality, safe, and delicious European fruits while inspiring Indian consumers to try creative ways of enjoying them.

For more recipes and campaign updates, visit:

https://appleandkiwi.eu/

Funded by the European Union. The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors only and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor its regulatory authorities accept any responsibility for them.

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