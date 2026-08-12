Himalaya Wellness Company has been awarded a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title after 66,928 doctors and healthcare practitioners from across India participated in a month-long tree-planting initiative launched on Doctors’ Day (July 1, 2026). The achievement surpasses the previous benchmark of 53,201.

The title was conferred in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ category for “The Largest Online Photo Album of People Holding a Sign.” Participants submitted photographs displaying the message "United for Wellness, United for a Greener Tomorrow," with every entry reviewed and verified in accordance with the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ guidelines before the final count was confirmed.

The initiative is to support environmental sustainability and reinforce the belief that care for life and care for our planet go hand in hand. It comes at a time when the relationship between climate change and public health is receiving increasing global attention. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 3.6 billion people currently live in areas that are highly vulnerable to climate change, with its impact affecting health through extreme heat, air pollution, food insecurity, infectious diseases and disruptions to healthcare systems.

Commenting on the broader significance of the achievement, Jayashree Ullal, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Himalaya Wellness Company, shares, “At Himalaya, sustainability is embedded in our DNA. Sustainability is at the heart of every decision we make. It is part of our long-term vision and in the way we create value. This record is special because it brings together the three dimensions of Himalaya’s philosophy “Care for Life”; Care for People, Care for our Planet, and Care for Partnerships built on 97 years of trust. The collaboration with our doctors has amplified the powerful message that sustainability is a collective responsibility. This is not a one-time campaign, giving back to Nature is part of our legacy and a lifetime commitment for us. Because, at Himalaya, every tree we plant is a promise of wellness for our future generations with a greener tomorrow.”

Commenting on the achievement, Vikas Bansi, Business Director–Healthcare, Himalaya Wellness Company, shares, “We have always believed that nurturing a healthy planet is the foundation for healthy people. This initiative was about far more than achieving a world record. It was about bringing together India's medical community, united by a shared promise to build a brighter, healthier tomorrow. We are deeply grateful to everyone who brought their passion and dedication to help us achieve this incredible milestone.”

Highlighting the partnership with healthcare professionals, Chakravarthi N.V., Director–BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company, shares, “We are deeply humbled by this historic GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, achieved through the power of collaborative action. Our heart is filled with gratitude for the doctors who brought this vision to life with their overwhelming passion. This dream became reality because our incredible field force poured their hearts into the execution. This record is a tribute to the deep trust Himalaya has earned over years with the medical fraternity, proving that our collective heart beats as one for healthcare. We sincerely thank every doctor and the Himalaya team who dedicated their energy to this divine purpose and record-breaking feat.”

The initiative builds on Himalaya Wellness Company's broader environmental efforts. The company is targeting planting a minimum of Five Million trees by 2030. Himalaya has planted over 2 million trees across ecologically significant regions while working with NGOs, local communities, and farming partners to support biodiversity conservation. In addition, the company partners with farmers across the country, promoting sustainable herbs cultivation practices and supporting livelihood initiatives, including training in vermicomposting and beekeeping.

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title marks another milestone in Himalaya Wellness Company's ongoing environmental initiatives and reflects our continued efforts to bring together healthcare professionals, communities, and environmental partners in support of biodiversity conservation.

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