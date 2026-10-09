New Delhi [India], October 7: Hair is an essential part of men’s identity and personality. But as they age, hair density starts to decrease, the hairline recedes, and bald patches become more prominent. Most men think, “I’m getting old now, so of course my hair will fall.” I’ve become old—what’s the point of worrying about my hair now? Like many men, Mr. Atul (name changed) faced the weight of hair loss and baldness, thinking his time to gain lost hair had long passed. But he was different; he was not ready to let his hope of regaining lost hair vanish. At 65, he defied age-related stereotypes by undergoing a hair transplant and fulfilling his dream of dense & natural hair even at an old age. Dr. Haror’s Wellness, a leading hair transplant clinic in Delhi, India, played a significant role in his hair restoration journey. His successful hair transformation is an inspiration for many men that it is never too late to reclaim their crown.

Advanced Stage of Baldness

Mr. Atul had been struggling with hair loss for the last few years. His crown area was almost bare; however, he still had thick & dense hair on the sides and back of the scalp, which was a big positive for him. Dr. Navnit Haror, a Gold Medalist Dermatologist and International hair transplant surgeon cum Founder of Dr. Haror’s Wellness, diagnosed him with Grade 7 baldness. Mr. Haror closely analysed his scalp, hair loss condition, donor area quality, and Mr. Atul’s expectations from the procedure. After detailed analysis and consultation, a personalised treatment plan was prepared, keeping in mind the patient’s age and degree of hair loss.

Dr. Navnit Haror says, “Often, in old-age-related hair transplant procedures, our major challenge remains donor area availability; in fact, a good-quality donor area. Fortunately, in his case, it was not an issue. He had sufficient dense hair on the back and sides of the scalp, which made our task quite easier.” Dr. Haror further says, “Owing to his baldness stage and large bald area, a higher number of grafts was needed. A higher number of grafts was required to give extensive coverage to his crown and frontal regions of the scalp.”

13,000+ Hair Grafts for Comprehensive Coverage

Mr. Atul’s hair loss was categorised as Grade 7 on the Norwood scale. Grade 7 hair loss is an advanced stage of male pattern baldness, signified by extensive hair loss across the frontal, mid-scalp, and crown areas. Only a narrow band of hair remains around the sides and back of the scalp, called the donor area. Due to extensive hair loss, he required a higher number of grafts for comprehensive coverage. Based on his scalp condition and desired density, Dr. Haror recommended 13,000 grafts.

Advanced FUE Technique Implemented

Selection of technique directly impacts hair transplant results. Considering Mr. Atul’s age, Dr. Haror recommended an advanced FUE procedure to him, which involves individual follicular unit extraction from the donor area. It is a minimally invasive technique and doesn’t leave linear scars like the conventional FUT procedure. Since the technique doesn’t involve any cuts or stitches, it offers faster recovery, less trauma to skin tissue, and natural results. For older patients, this was indeed the best approach.

Hairline Design that Complements Age and Facial Features

Hairline design is a crucial step in the hair transplant procedure. A natural hairline is not a straight line; it is like a zigzag path. However, for a patient like Mr. Atul, it was not an easy task to create a seamless, natural hairline due to age being a factor. However, Dr. Navnit Haror gave complete attention to the hairline design of Mr. Atul. He designed the hairline considering the patient’s facial structure and age so that the end result looks completely natural and blends seamlessly with the patient’s existing hair.

Strategic Grafts Placement for Comprehensive Coverage

Dr. Navnit Haror says, ‘The direction and angle of graft placement are crucial in delivering hair transplant results that look completely natural. In Mr. Atul’s case, our team took full care of this aspect. We strategically placed grafts at the right angle and direction that mimics the natural hair growth pattern.” Additionally, he said that although the number of grafts was quite high, we performed the procedure in a single session over 3 days. During the procedure, the focus was always on maintaining even coverage and density in the frontal region and crown area.

Mr. Atul’s hair transformation reminds us that age isn’t a barrier for a hair transplant if you are healthy, have a sufficient donor area, and wish to regain lost hair. All you need is the guidance of the right hair transplant surgeon who performs a comprehensive consultation, provides a personalised treatment plan, and offers expert care to help you sail through your hair restoration journey.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice, diagnosis, or a guarantee of hair transplant results. Hair transplant suitability, number of grafts, technique, recovery, outcomes, risks, and hair transplant cost may vary depending on individual factors such as age, hair-loss pattern, donor-area availability, scalp condition, medical history, and treatment requirements. Readers should consult a qualified hair transplant surgeon or medical professional for a personalised evaluation before undergoing any procedure. Individual results may vary, and the outcome described in this article should not be taken as typical or guaranteed.

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