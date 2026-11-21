There is no single formula for a good holiday. Some travellers are happiest joining a group and meeting people along the way; others would rather have a car, a hotel and an itinerary planned just for them. Then there are those who want someone to take care of the less exciting parts of travel, from flights and visas to transfers and hotel bookings.

Delhi NCR has travel companies catering to all of these preferences. Some have built their businesses around group departures and adventure trips, while others have years of experience in organising private holidays in India or putting together international itineraries.

If you're looking for the best travel agency in Delhi NCR, the more useful question is which one fits the trip you're actually planning. Here are 10 travel companies in the region worth considering, each with a somewhat different focus.

WanderOn, Gurugram

WanderOn took a somewhat different route from the conventional travel agency model. The Gurugram-based company, founded in 2017, has built much of its offering around group departures, backpacking and experience-led travel.

As the best travel agency in Delhi NCR for group trips as well as customised ones, its trips cover destinations ranging from Ladakh and Spiti Valley itineraries to Thailand, Vietnam, Bali, Bhutan and Europe tour packages. Alongside fixed departures, the company also offers customised holidays, weekend getaways from Delhi and Bangalore along with corporate travel.

The appeal of the group format is fairly simple: the itinerary, accommodation, transfers and activities are organised in advance, while travellers get to experience the destination with a group. Several domestic and international departures also have a dedicated trip captain who travels with the group.

For travellers comparing top travel companies in Gurgaon, WanderOn is particularly suited to those who prefer organised group experiences over planning a trip entirely on their own. The company is headquartered in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, and currently lists a 4.9 rating and more than 15,000 online reviews.

Best for: Group travel, fixed departures, backpacking, adventure trips and weekend getaways.

A Plus Holidays & Travels, Delhi

A Plus Holidays & Travels falls into the more traditional travel agency category, with holiday planning sitting alongside services such as flight bookings, hotels, visas and passport assistance.

The Delhi-based agency handles both domestic and international holidays. Its destination portfolio includes Singapore, Dubai, the Maldives and Kashmir, among others. For someone who prefers to have several elements of a holiday arranged through the same agency, that range can be convenient.

The company operates from Pitampura in North West Delhi.

Best for: Domestic and international holidays, visa assistance, flights and hotels.

Sanoli India Tours, Delhi

Sanoli India Tours’ business is centered on private and tailor-made travel within India.

One of the more practical aspects of its offering is the range of vehicles available for different group sizes. Travellers can choose from sedans and SUVs to Innova Crystas, Force Urbania Tempo Travellers and larger buses. That can be particularly useful when the holiday involves a road journey or a larger family or group.

The company's itineraries include familiar Indian routes such as the Golden Triangle and Agra, as well as Kerala and the Nagaland Hornbill Festival. It also provides 24/7 WhatsApp support for travellers.

Best for: Private India holidays, customised itineraries, road trips and group travel.

Tusk Travel, Delhi

Tusk Travel specialises in tailor-made holidays, with a strong focus on India and Asia.

Rather than asking travellers to choose from only a fixed set of departures, the company works around factors such as dates, destinations, interests and preferred pace. Its portfolio extends from the Golden Triangle, Rajasthan and Kerala to Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and Indonesia.

For instance, a traveller interested in combining the Golden Triangle with Ranthambore can opt for an itinerary built around that preference, rather than treating the two as separate holidays.

The company operates from New Delhi and is geared towards travellers who value privacy and flexibility.

Best for: Private holidays, customised itineraries and India and Asia travel.

Swan Tours, Delhi

Swan Tours has a notably broad travel portfolio. Its offerings cover domestic and international holidays as well as inbound travel. There are also more specific categories for honeymoons, family holidays, wildlife trips, pilgrimage, senior citizen travel, MICE and educational tours.

On the domestic side, the company covers destinations such as Rajasthan, Goa, South India and the North East. Its international portfolio spans several overseas destinations like Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

That breadth is what stands out about Swan Tours. For travellers looking for a travel agency in Delhi NCR that handles different kinds of holidays rather than focusing on one particular travel style, it offers plenty of choice.

Best for: Family holidays, customised trips, specialised travel and MICE.

Ghum India Ghum, Delhi

Ghum India Ghum approaches travel from both the tour-operator and destination-management sides. Based in New Delhi, the company arranges private and group journeys across India.

Its focus goes beyond the usual sightseeing circuit, with experiences covering heritage, wildlife, culture, wellness, spirituality and adventure. It also organises Delhi, Agra and Jaipur experiences, including city tours, walking tours, Taj Mahal visits and day trips.

The DMC element is useful for travellers who want more local assistance when putting together an India itinerary, especially when several destinations or experiences need to be coordinated.

Best for: Private and customised India tours, heritage, culture and inbound travel.

Team Globetrotter, Gurugram

Adventure sits at the heart of Team Globetrotter's offering.

The Gurugram-based company organises trips to destinations such as Meghalaya, Ladakh and Bhutan, alongside activities including trekking, river rafting, paragliding, parasailing, houseboat stays and other outdoor experiences.

It isn't limited to adventure travellers, though. Family holidays and shorter weekend trips are also part of its portfolio, giving it a mix of longer holidays and quick breaks.

For anyone looking specifically for the best travel agency in Gurgaon for an outdoors-focused holiday, this kind of specialisation can be more useful than choosing a generalist agency.

Best for: Adventure travel, trekking, outdoor activities and weekend trips.

EnLive Trip Experiences, Delhi

Founded in 2018, EnLive Trip Experiences operates from Jasola in Delhi and focuses on group travel, family holidays, corporate trips, weekend breaks and backpacking.

Offbeat travel is another part of its offering. Its itineraries include places such as Tirthan, Harshil and Jaisalmer, alongside Himalayan getaways and more conventional holiday destinations.

The company's mix of group and customised travel makes it an option for people who enjoy the convenience of an organised trip but want something beyond the standard tourist itinerary.

Best for: Group holidays, weekend getaways, backpacking and offbeat destinations.

Travel Astu, Delhi

Travel Astu has been operating since 2004 and focuses on luxury and inbound travel.

Its customised journeys cover India as well as destinations across South Asia and beyond, including Bhutan, Nepal, Tibet, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Thailand, Dubai, Bali and Malaysia.

The range of itineraries is fairly broad. A traveller might choose a shorter cultural or spiritual holiday, while someone planning a longer journey in India can put together a multi-week route covering several regions. This makes Travel Astu particularly relevant to travellers who want a more considered, tailor-made holiday rather than a standard package.

Best for: Luxury travel, inbound tourism and tailor-made India and South Asia journeys.

TripVasi, Noida

TripVasi is based in Sector 63, Noida, and offers a combination of holiday planning and practical travel services.

Along with customised holidays and tour packages, the agency handles flight bookings, hotels and other travel arrangements. For travellers who prefer to have these elements coordinated through a single provider, that can simplify the planning process.

Its location in Noida also makes it easily accessible to travellers across the wider Delhi NCR region.

Best for: Customised holidays, flights, hotels and end-to-end travel planning.

What to look for when choosing a travel company in Delhi NCR

Searching for the best travel company in Delhi NCR can throw up a long list of names, but the shortlist becomes much smaller once you know what you need.

Start with the nature of the holiday. A fixed-departure group trip is a very different proposition from a private family holiday, while an adventure itinerary may require more on-ground coordination than a city break.

A few things are worth checking before you make a booking:

Type of trip : Look at whether the company specialises in group departures, private holidays, luxury travel, backpacking or customised itineraries.

: Look at whether the company specialises in group departures, private holidays, luxury travel, backpacking or customised itineraries. What's included : Hotels, meals, transfers, sightseeing, activities and permits can make a significant difference to the actual cost of a trip.

: Hotels, meals, transfers, sightseeing, activities and permits can make a significant difference to the actual cost of a trip. Room for changes : If you're choosing a customised holiday, ask which parts of the itinerary can be changed and whether doing so affects the price.

: If you're choosing a customised holiday, ask which parts of the itinerary can be changed and whether doing so affects the price. Recent traveller feedback : Reviews can tell you more when they're from people who have taken a similar kind of trip.

: Reviews can tell you more when they're from people who have taken a similar kind of trip. Support during the trip : This matters particularly for long road journeys and adventure holidays. Know whom you can contact if plans change.

: This matters particularly for long road journeys and adventure holidays. Know whom you can contact if plans change. Cancellation policy: Read the terms before paying, rather than assuming every booking follows the same cancellation rules.

Read the terms before paying, rather than assuming every booking follows the same cancellation rules. International requirements: For overseas holidays, check what help is available with visas, documentation and travel insurance.

Final thoughts

The tour operators in Delhi NCR are as varied as the travellers who use them. A traditional agency may be the right choice when you need flights and visas taken care of, while a group-focused company may make more sense for a Ladakh or Thailand group trip. Someone planning a private Rajasthan holiday will have a different set of priorities altogether.

So, when comparing the best travel agency in Delhi NCR or the best travel company in Gurugram, it helps to look beyond the label. Destination expertise, travel style, flexibility, support, and reviews are ultimately more useful indicators than a generic ranking.

The right company is the one that fits the trip you want to take—not simply the one that calls itself the best.

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