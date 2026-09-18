The Greatest Danger Is Not Smarter Machines, But Humans Losing Faith in Themselves

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nayar's book emphasizes human confidence, agency in the AI age.

Humans must retain judgment, imagination, and innovation with AI.

Companies need culture fostering human creativity, not just AI adoption.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the way we work, learn and make decisions. As organisations rush to become “AI-first”, a more fundamental question is beginning to emerge: what happens to human confidence and agency when machines can increasingly

perform tasks that were once considered uniquely human?

In his new book, Humans First, Machines Second: 30 Sparks to Reimagine Winning in the Age of AI, Vineet Nayar, former CEO of HCL Technologies and author of the influential Employees First, Customers Second, argues that the real challenge of the AI age is not simply

technological disruption. It is the possibility that people may begin to doubt their own uniqueness and judgment.

The book brings together 30 “Sparks” drawn from Nayar’s experiences in boardrooms, classrooms and social initiatives, arguing for a model in which technology amplifies human potential rather than replaces it. Penguin Business published the book in July 2026.





Recently, Ashutosh Kumar Thakur spoke to Vineet Nayar over email about artificialintelligence, human agency, leadership, jobs, education and the future of work.

Q. Your previous book was Employees First, Customers Second. What made you return to the question of the human being at this particular moment?

A: I never really left that question. Employees First was about believing in the potential of people. Today, the question is more fundamental. As machines become more capable, will humans continue to believe in their own uniqueness? I wrote Humans First, Machines Second because I worry that in our excitement about smarter machines, we may slowly start thinking of ourselves as less capable. That would be a terrible price to pay for progress.

More importantly, we cannot have a generation of young people growing up believing there is no exciting future for them because machines will do everything better. That is why I wrote about 30 ways to rethink, reskill and rediscover the human abilities that will help you not just survive the age of AI, but win in it.

Q. You say the greatest danger of the AI age may not be smarter machines, but humans losing faith in their own uniqueness. Why?

A: Because what we believe about ourselves shapes what we attempt. If young people constantly hear that AI will think, write, create and work better than them and now even that AI may one day kill humanity, how do they remain hopeful, motivated and excited about their future?

That worries me far more than smarter machines. We don’t have to become smarter than AI to win. Humans created these machines, including AI, and humans will learn to use them to benefit humanity. We just cannot lose belief in ourselves along the way.

Q. What does “Humans First, Machines Second” actually mean for a company adopting AI?

A: It is important to understand that any technology available to you will also be available to your competitors. So technology itself cannot be the differentiator.

The differentiation will come from how your people use AI to solve unsolved problems or solve old problems in completely new ways. For that, you need inspired, curious and motivated employees.

So don’t just measure AI deployment or usage. Give people the best AI tools, but more importantly, create a culture that values questioning, experimentation and unique ideas. Technology will be necessary to compete. Humans will create the differentiation needed to win.

Q. Can technology really transform an organisation if its culture remains unchanged?

A: The short-sighted approach is to use AI for productivity gains and replace people with machines. You may get some early wins, but you also create a culture of fear where people stop experimenting and taking risks.

Over time, you risk becoming a “me-too” organisation because your competitors have access to the same technology. Differentiation comes from people, and for people to create differentiation, you need a culture where they feel inspired to imagine, experiment and

innovate with AI.

Q. You place great emphasis on human judgment. When should we trust an AI system, and when should we challenge it?

A: AI is brilliant at learning from what is known and what has worked in the past. But= innovation and the art of the impossible are not based on what worked in the past.

So use AI to inform you, challenge you and open up possibilities, but don’t outsource your judgment to it. AI can help us understand what was possible. Humans must imagine what could be possible.

The question, therefore, is not whether to trust or challenge AI. It is how I use AI as a stepping stone to innovate.

Q. Are we in danger of confusing speed and efficiency with intelligence?

A: I think we are confusing one form of intelligence with intelligence itself. AI companies understandably measure intelligence by what machines are good at, which is speed, memory, reasoning and solving problems. But human success has never depended on IQ

alone. If it did, class toppers would always be the most successful people in business and life. They aren’t.

Success requires something more. The ability to apply knowledge, exercise judgment, inspire others, take risks and stay true to your values when the storm comes. AI may beat us in knowing and processing. But humans win by imagining, choosing, believing and inspiring others to do what has never been done before.

Q. You have seen several technological revolutions during your career. What is genuinely different about AI?

A: Every technological revolution has forced humans to reimagine what they do and how they do it. It takes away some tasks by doing them faster, while also enabling us to do things that were simply not possible before. Electricity replaced physical effort, engines multiplied physical power, and the internet transformed access to information and communication.

AI takes this to another level because, unlike earlier technologies that primarily amplified physical capability, communication or access to information, AI can now perform parts of the cognitive work itself like analysing, reasoning, writing, coding and creating. That makes

the boundary between human and machine work far less obvious.

But the fundamental challenge remains the same. Every technological revolution asks humans to move up the value chain. AI is simply asking us to make a bigger leap.

Q. What worries you more: machines replacing jobs or people becoming overly dependent on machines?

A: Machines will replace a lot of the jobs we do today. I don’t lose sleep over that. Every technology revolution has done this, and somehow we humans have always found new and more exciting things to do.

Dependence worries me more. Look at social media. When information became effortless to consume, many of us slowly stopped asking a very basic question: Is this actually true? But I also think we underestimate ourselves. We humans are incredibly competitive. The moment someone uses AI to do something nobody could do before, someone else will say, “Why can’t I do something even better?” That is the human instinct I am betting on.

Q. As AI enters education, how can we ensure that technology strengthens teachers rather than makes them redundant?

A: I think this could be one of the biggest disruptions AI creates in education. Knowledge is increasingly available on demand, in whatever form a child wants. An article, an animated video, audio or an interactive conversation.

When access to knowledge is no longer the constraint, the teacher’s role has to evolve. Less about delivering knowledge, and much more about helping children understand it, question it and apply it to solve real-world problems.

That is a massive change, and teachers cannot be expected to make it on their own. So before we rush to put AI in the hands of every child, we should first put AI in the hands of every teacher and use it to prepare them for what comes next.

Q. Your work with the Sampark Foundation gives you a perspective beyond the corporate world. What has working with teachers and children in rural India taught you about technology?

A: It taught me that the best technology is not necessarily the most advanced technology. It is the technology that actually gets used and solves a real problem.

In rural classrooms, we learned very quickly that technology designed without understanding the teacher, the child and the realities of the classroom simply doesn’t work.

Don’t start with what technology can do. Start with the human problem you want to solve, and then use the simplest technology that can solve it at scale.

But those children taught me something far more personal. I kept asking myself: how can I walk into these classrooms, see children being left behind simply because of where they were born, and then walk away?

This country gave me opportunities, wealth and recognition far beyond what I could have imagined. I cannot repay that by writing a cheque and feeling good about it.

For me, giving back means staying with the problem until no child is left behind under our watch. I hope and wish millions join in making sure it becomes a reality.

Q. India has a very large young workforce. How should our education and skilling systems prepare people for an economy where AI will increasingly participate in everyday work?

A: Our education system has traditionally rewarded young people for knowing the right answer. AI is going to make answers cheap and available to everyone. We now need to teach children how to think, question, experiment, apply knowledge and solve problems.

But education systems take years to change. Your child does not have years to wait. That makes parenting perhaps more important today than it has ever been.

Start at the dining table. Don’t give your children Gyan. Ask questions. Make them curious. Encourage them to experiment, disagree and think logically. Take them into problems where neither you nor they know the answer, and make the discovery exciting.

We cannot outsource preparing our children for the age of AI to schools. That responsibility starts at home, and it starts now.

Q. You write about disruption with a purpose. In an AI-driven economy, what should companies never disrupt?

A: This is by far the most important question in this interview: what you never give up.

Human dignity and human belief in their own ability.

Disrupt your costs, your processes, your products and even your business model. But don’t start seeing people simply as a cost to be eliminated because a machine can do some of their work cheaper.

The real opportunity with AI is much bigger than replacing people. It is to give people capabilities they never had before and challenge them to create value they could never create before.

If your AI makes your machines more powerful but your people feel less valuable, you have the disruption completely wrong.

Q. You have spent decades leading organisations through periods of major technological and economic change. Today, companies are under enormous pressure to become AI-first, often before they have fully understood what that transformation means for their employees, culture and customers. What would you say to a CEO who believes that moving faster than competitors is itself the strategy? And how should leaders decide what to automate, what to augment and what must remain firmly within human control?

A: I would ask the CEO a simple question: Faster towards what? Speed without direction just gets you to the wrong place faster.

Don’t aspire to become an AI-first company. Your competitors have access to the same AI technology as you do. Aspire to use AI to solve problems they haven’t solved and imagine possibilities they haven’t imagined.

My rule would be simple: automate the predictable, augment the capable, and keep humans in charge of the consequential.

Because ultimately, AI can accelerate your strategy. It cannot tell you what is worth accelerating towards.

That is why you are the CEO and not someone else.

Q. If we look ten years ahead, AI may be embedded in almost every profession and many decisions that are today made entirely by people may involve machines. In such a world, what human qualities do you believe will become more valuable rather than less valuable? And what would you tell a young person who is entering the workforce today and is anxious that the machine beside them may eventually become better than them at the very work they have trained to do?

A: Don’t compete with a machine at being a machine. It will remember more, calculate faster and process more information than you. Let it.

A high jumper suddenly decided to go over the bar backwards. Dhoni saw a yorker and invented a helicopter shot. Gandhi looked at an empire built on force and imagined defeating it through non-violence. Steve Jobs looked at technology and asked not what more it could do, but how it could feel completely different in a human hand.

That is what humans do. We imagine what doesn’t exist, break accepted rules and turn the impossible into the obvious.

AI will make many things easier. Great. Now our challenge is to do more of what humans have always done best: surprise the world with an idea nobody saw coming.

(Ashutosh Kumar Thakur is a Bengaluru-based literary critic, translator, bilingual writer and curator.)