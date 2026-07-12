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English NewsBooksQuote Of The Day | Paulo Coelho's Timeless Words Reveal The Power Of Self-Improvement

Quote Of The Day | Paulo Coelho's Timeless Words Reveal The Power Of Self-Improvement

Paulo Coelho's quote from The Alchemist reminds us that personal growth begins within, and becoming a better version of ourselves creates a positive impact on the world around us.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Paulo Coelho's quote emphasizes self-improvement's positive ripple effect.
  • Self-improvement benefits individuals, positively impacting relationships and community.
  • The quote originates from his bestselling novel, The Alchemist (1988).

Paulo Coelho is a Brazilian novelist and lyricist best known for his international bestseller The Alchemist, one of the most translated and widely read books in the world. His works explore themes of self-discovery, spirituality, purpose and personal transformation, inspiring millions of readers across generations. Coelho's simple yet profound writing style has made him one of the most influential contemporary authors. His books encourage people to pursue their dreams, embrace change and believe in the power of personal growth.

Quote And Its Meaning

"When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too." – Paulo Coelho

This quote captures one of Paulo Coelho's central life philosophies: real change begins within. It suggests that self-improvement is not only beneficial for the individual but also creates a positive ripple effect on relationships, work and the wider community. As people develop better habits, gain wisdom and become more compassionate, they naturally inspire those around them and contribute to a healthier environment.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day: Nelson Mandela's Powerful Words On Achieving The Impossible

The quote also reminds us that personal growth is a continuous journey rather than a destination. Every effort to become more patient, kind, disciplined or courageous can transform the way we experience life. By focusing on becoming the best version of ourselves, we often find that opportunities, relationships and perspectives improve alongside us. It is a timeless reminder that meaningful change starts with the individual before it spreads to the world around them.

When And Where Was It Said?

The quote comes from Paulo Coelho's celebrated novel The Alchemist, originally published in 1988. It appears during a conversation that highlights the novel's recurring theme of personal transformation and the pursuit of one's dreams. Rather than being spoken in a public speech or interview, these words are part of the book's narrative, where Coelho explains that inner growth has the power to influence everything around us. Decades after the novel's release, the quote remains one of its most memorable and frequently shared passages.

Frequently Asked Questions

What themes are commonly explored in Paulo Coelho's books?

Paulo Coelho's works explore themes of self-discovery, spirituality, purpose, and personal transformation. His books inspire readers to pursue their dreams and embrace change.

What is the meaning behind Paulo Coelho's quote about striving to be better?

The quote suggests that self-improvement benefits the individual and creates a positive ripple effect on their relationships, work, and the wider community. It highlights that real change begins within.

Where does the quote

This quote comes from Paulo Coelho's celebrated novel The Alchemist, originally published in 1988. It is a part of the book's narrative, emphasizing inner growth.

Published at : 12 Jul 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Paulo Coelho
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