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HomeOpinionMenstrual Hygiene A Fundamental Right: How The Supreme Court’s Ruling Can Drive Real Change

Menstrual Hygiene A Fundamental Right: How The Supreme Court’s Ruling Can Drive Real Change

By : Devyani Jaipuria | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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A right declared is not a problem solved. The Supreme Court’s recognition of menstrual hygiene as a Fundamental Right is a progressive and necessary step. But rights, however powerful on paper, do not transform lives unless systems are prepared to uphold them consistently. 

Free sanitary products and separate toilets in schools are non-negotiable. Yet infrastructure alone does not guarantee dignity. What determines the real impact is consistency, privacy, and cultural change. A locked washroom or an irregular supply of products, or a lingering culture of silence can quietly undermine even the strongest judicial intent. 

Education systems often operate on the assumption that enrolment automatically translates into equal access to learning. In practice, that assumption does not hold true for many students. For girls in particular, continuity in education is frequently shaped by factors outside the classroom, including biological realities that schools have not consistently planned for or supported with dignity and reliability. Menstruation is one such factor. It influences attendance, participation, and long-term engagement in learning, even though it remains largely invisible in formal academic reporting. 

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The Invisible Barrier to Equal Education 

The recognition of menstrual hygiene as a Fundamental Right by the Supreme Court of India marks an important shift in how this issue is understood at an institutional level. It signals that menstrual health is not peripheral to education but embedded within the question of equal opportunity itself. 

Many schools are gradually making efforts to improve facilities. Separating toilets, awareness drives, and distribution of sanitary products are becoming more common. But lived reality often sits elsewhere. A washroom may exist but does not feel usable. Supplies may be promised but not always available. Silence around menstruation still makes it difficult for students to ask for help. These gaps may look small, but over time they matter in a classroom setting. A girl missing two or three days every month does not always raise concern immediately. Over time, she begins to fall behind, not because she cannot learn, but because she is not consistently present. 

Gaps Between Policy and Practice 

The Court’s decision shifts this issue from optional welfare to accountability. It becomes part of what schools are expected to deliver for safe and equitable learning. 

Whether this shift has a real impact will depend on implementation. Privacy in sanitation spaces must be ensured. Supply chains for menstrual products must function without interruption. Teachers require training and comfort in addressing the subject without hesitation. 

Normalisation also plays an important role. When menstruation is discussed in a factual manner in classrooms, it reduces the social weight attached to it. Students begin to see it as a normal aspect of health rather than something that requires silence. 

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The impact extends beyond health management. Attendance stabilises, participation becomes more consistent, and confidence builds over time through the removal of everyday barriers that previously went unnoticed. 

Beyond Health: Building Confidence and Participation 

The Supreme Court of India has established the direction clearly. The effectiveness of this decision will depend on whether schools treat menstrual hygiene as part of educational equity or as a standalone initiative. Menstrual health sits at the intersection of dignity and access. Its integration into school systems reflects a larger question about education itself: whether it responds to real student lives or operates on assumptions that leave critical gaps unaddressed. 

(The author is the Chairperson of Dharav High School ,Gurugram)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Menstrual Hygiene Menstrual Hygiene Education Menstrual Hygiene Education In Schools
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Devyani Jaipuria
Devyani Jaipuria
Menstrual Hygiene A Fundamental Right: How The Supreme Court’s Ruling Can Drive Real Change
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