Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Skoda Kodiaq Price Comparison

The Tayron R-Line has been launched in India and here we will compare its prices vs its nearest competition which is the Skoda Kodiaq along with the evergreen Toyota Fortuner as well.

Specifications

The Tayron R-Line starts at Rs 46.99 lakh and the Skoda Kodiaq is just below it at Rs 45.9 lakh while the Kodiaq starts at Rs 39.99 lakh.





The Fortuner too in comparison starts lower than the Tayron R-Line at Rs 34.16 lakh while the top-end is priced higher at Rs 49.59 lakh.

The Tayron and the Kodiaq have a powerful 2.0 TSI turbo petrol with 204bhp while the Fortuner petrol makes do with a 2.7 naturally aspirated unit with 166hp.





The Fortuner is the only one to have a diesel with a 2.8l unit with 204bhp.

In terms of size, the Fortuner has a length of 4795mm while the Kodiaq has a length of 4758mm along with the Tayron R-Line at 4792mm.

Wheelbase is where the Tayron R-Line and the Koidiaq overtake the Fortuner at 2785/2791mm vs the Fortuner wheelbase at 2745mm.

The Tayron R-Line is a sporty 3 row SUV which packs in a lot of features while the pricing is pretty good value vs the looks as well as the equipment on offer.

The Kodiaq comes the closest as its rival while focusing on the luxury side more while the Fortuner is a tough old school SUV which does not have the features or performance but has more off-road ability plus its brand image.