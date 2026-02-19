Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Skoda Kodiaq Price Comparison

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Skoda Kodiaq Price Comparison

The Tayron and the Kodiaq have a powerful 2.0 TSI turbo petrol with 204bhp while the Fortuner petrol makes do with a 2.7 naturally aspirated unit with 166hp. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 08:22 PM (IST)



The Tayron R-Line has been launched in India and here we will compare its prices vs its nearest competition which is the Skoda Kodiaq along with the evergreen Toyota Fortuner as well. 

Specifications

The Tayron R-Line starts at Rs 46.99 lakh and the Skoda Kodiaq is just below it at Rs 45.9 lakh while the Kodiaq starts at Rs 39.99 lakh. 


Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Skoda Kodiaq Price Comparison

The Fortuner too in comparison starts lower than the Tayron R-Line at Rs 34.16 lakh while the top-end is priced higher at Rs 49.59 lakh. 

The Tayron and the Kodiaq have a powerful 2.0 TSI turbo petrol with 204bhp while the Fortuner petrol makes do with a 2.7 naturally aspirated unit with 166hp. 


Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Vs Toyota Fortuner Vs Skoda Kodiaq Price Comparison

The Fortuner is the only one to have a diesel with a 2.8l unit with 204bhp. 

In terms of size, the Fortuner has a length of 4795mm while the Kodiaq has a length of 4758mm along with the Tayron R-Line at 4792mm. 

Wheelbase is where the Tayron R-Line and the Koidiaq overtake the Fortuner at 2785/2791mm vs the Fortuner wheelbase at 2745mm. 

The Tayron R-Line is a sporty 3 row SUV which packs in a lot of features while the pricing is pretty good value vs the looks as well as the equipment on offer. 

The Kodiaq comes the closest as its rival while focusing on the luxury side more while the Fortuner is a tough old school SUV which does not have the features or performance but has more off-road ability plus its brand image.  

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key differences in focus between the Tayron R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq, and Toyota Fortuner?

The Tayron R-Line is a sporty 3-row SUV offering good value. The Kodiaq leans more towards luxury, while the Fortuner is an older, tough SUV with stronger off-road capabilities and brand image.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Toyota Fortuner Skoda Kodiaq Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Car Price Comparison
Photo Gallery

