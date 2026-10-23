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English NewsAutoUltraviolette X-47 Venom Review: Is This Electric Bike Worth Nearly Rs 3 Lakh?

Ultraviolette X-47 Venom Review: Is This Electric Bike Worth Nearly Rs 3 Lakh?

The first all new motorcycle on this platform has been launched which is the X-47 Venom which has been launched at Rs 2.65 lakh.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ultraviolette launched X-47 Venom motorcycle on its new VX 100 platform.
  • Two variants offered, starting at ₹2.65 lakh for 7.5kWh pack.
  • New platform improves range, reduces weight, and enhances cooling efficiency.

More than this new bike, the VX 100 platform from Ultraviolette shows what will be future architecture for its new bikes. The first all new motorcycle on this platform has been launched which is the X-47 Venom which has been launched at Rs 2.65 lakh. The top variant has a 11kwh battery pack which is Rs 4.12 lakh with the Afterburner yellow shade.

The entry level version meanwhile has a 7.5kwh battery pack. The changes due to the new platform includes less weight and more range. The 7.5 kWh battery pack version is a significant 17kg lighter and there is an additional 20km range while the 11kwh battery pack version weighs less than the older 10.3 kWh battery pack version. The range is 343km for the larger battery pack and 227 for the smaller one.


Ultraviolette X-47 Venom Review: Is This Electric Bike Worth Nearly Rs 3 Lakh?

Other improvements include better cooling and improvement to the motor. There is not much change in the performance or speed though while charging times have increased.

Ultraviolette X-47 Venom: Features, Colours And Overall Package

The new X-47 Venom has new features like cruise control, new TFT display and a camera which helps parking but these are for the top variants. Colours on offer include Stellar White, Turbo Red, Afterburner yellow and cosmic black.

The major changes here include the new platform which increases range and better cooling plus lower weight which could help in better performance. The new features help as well. The bike we feel is now a better all rounder and it makes it better value for money as well although there are conventional motorcycles which also fight for your attention. We expect more motorcycles from this new platform from Ultraviolette as well in the future.


Ultraviolette X-47 Venom Review: Is This Electric Bike Worth Nearly Rs 3 Lakh?

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name and starting price of the new motorcycle from Ultraviolette?

The new motorcycle is the X-47 Venom, launched at Rs 2.65 lakh. The top variant with an 11kWh battery is priced at Rs 4.12 lakh.

What improvements does the new VX 100 platform offer?

The new platform brings less weight, more range, and better cooling. It also includes improvements to the motor.

What battery options and ranges are available for the X-47 Venom?

The X-47 Venom offers a 7.5kWh battery pack with a 227km range and an 11kWh pack with a 343km range.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Electric Bike Ultraviolette X-47 Ultraviolette X-47 Venom Review
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