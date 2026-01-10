India's Best Selling Car Isn't an SUV! Guess Which Sedan Dominates

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoIndia's Best Selling Car Isn't an SUV! Guess Which Sedan Dominates

Its success stems from its new design, fuel efficiency, premium features, and safety. While SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon follow closely, Maruti Suzuki maintains a strong market presence with popular models like Wagon R and Swift.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The best-selling car in India? It's a sedan and not an SUV, which shows how Maruti Suzuki has a tight grip on the pulse of the Indian car market despite our increasing fascination for SUVs. The Dzire has outsold every other car in India at more than 2.14 lakh units, which is more than the Hyundai Creta and the Tata Nexon. The Dzire in its new generation form has been a huge success with its new design, platform and the fuel efficiency that it brings with its new petrol engine.

The new Dzire also gets a much more premium interior, including even a sunroof, plus better safety as well. Hence, the new Dzire has been a lone sedan in a market dominated by SUVs.

Speaking of which, the Creta and Nexon follow closely. Both of which have done more than 2 lakh sales, and that is a remarkable number too. These two cars are not affordable hatchbacks but compact SUVs with premium features, especially the Creta, which is above Rs 10 lakh. 

The demand for bigger SUVs shows the changing tastes of the Indian buyer, plus the most affordable car is not the best-selling car here, as even the Dzire is a relatively premium sub-compact sedan. Other notable mentions include the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Swift and the Ertiga, which have been consistently selling in huge numbers throughout the year. Hence, while SUVs dominate in terms of numbers in some cases, the best-selling car is still a sedan, and there are plenty of hatchbacks too, which shows that Maruti Suzuki still has the lion's share here.

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What contributes to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire's success?

The Dzire's success is attributed to its new design, platform, fuel efficiency from its new petrol engine, and a more premium interior with features like a sunroof and improved safety.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Hyundai Creta Tata Nexon Sedans Of 2025
