Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTata Sierra 1.5-Litre Turbo Petrol Mileage Review: It Is More Than You Think!

Tata Sierra 1.5-Litre Turbo Petrol Mileage Review: It Is More Than You Think!

This fuel efficiency surpasses the Curvv petrol and other SUVs, even with climate control and standard driving.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 07:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Sierra has been hogging the limelight, and everyone has reviewed it. We, however, decided to wait and spend some more time before coming up with our verdict, while first let us talk regarding fuel efficiency. The Sierra has the new Hyperion 1.5 litre turbo petrol, which develops 160bhp and 255Nm along with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox from Aisin. 

We will touch upon fuel efficiency here, and the Sierra gave us 12-12 kmpl in the city and with some highway runs thrown in. The efficiency that we got was in City mode most of the time, while we used Sport mode for short distances. The efficiency here is actually more than the Curvv petrol with the 1.2L turbo petrol, and this new engine family powering the Sierra does indeed give better efficiency figures. 


Tata Sierra 1.5-Litre Turbo Petrol Mileage Review: It Is More Than You Think!

The city fuel efficiency is actually also higher than other SUVs, which means you will get a minimum of 11-12 kmpl or 12-13kmpl in the city. We used the climate control function and did not drive sedately, but in our standard driving style with a mix of city traffic due to Christmas celebrations. 


Tata Sierra 1.5-Litre Turbo Petrol Mileage Review: It Is More Than You Think!

We feel the use of the TC gearbox makes this better suited and brings in more efficiency over a dual clutch automatic, which rivals use for the turbo petrol engines. This engine has also set new fuel efficiency records, and going forward, this engine is an important element for its future cars as well. For now, the Sierra with the 1.5L turbo petrol is pretty efficient in the city. 

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 07:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Seirra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Condemns Killing Of 2 Hindu Men In Bangladesh: 'Cannot Be Brushed Aside'
India Condemns Killing Of 2 Hindu Men In Bangladesh: 'Cannot Be Brushed Aside'
Cities
Udaipur Woman Drugged, Gangraped After Birthday Party; CEO Among 3 Others Arrested
Udaipur Woman Drugged, Gangraped After Birthday Party; CEO Among 3 Others Arrested
Cities
Close Call In CM Nitish Kumar’s Carcade As SUV Hits Traffic DSP On Duty, Officer Injured
Close Call In CM Nitish Kumar’s Carcade As SUV Hits Traffic DSP On Duty, Officer Injured
World
8 Killed, 18 Injured As Explosion Rocks Syria Mosque During Friday Prayer
8 Killed, 18 Injured As Explosion Rocks Syria Mosque During Friday Prayer
Advertisement

Videos

Jaipur News: Violence Erupts Outside Mosque in Jaipur’s Chomu, Stone-Pelting Leaves Police Injured
Protest Outside Delhi HC in Unnao Rape Case, Victim Seeks Justice as Bail to Accused Sparks Outrage
Aftermath of Stone-Pelting Outside Jaipur Mosque: Police Action Continues, Streets Bear Marks of Violence
Jaipur News: Crackdown Intensifies in Jaipur as Police Selectively Detain Stone-Pelters After Mosque Violence
Rajasthan News: Police Begin Crackdown on Stone-Pelters After Violence Outside Jaipur Mosque
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget