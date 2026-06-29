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English NewsAutoSkoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Family SUV That Drives Like A Sports Car

Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Family SUV That Drives Like A Sports Car

The Skoda Kodiaq RS blends sports car-like performance with everyday practicality, offering 265hp, sharper styling and a family-friendly cabin in what is the fastest Skoda yet.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kodiaq RS features 265hp, 400Nm, becoming Skoda's fastest.
  • Offers comfortable ride, responsive handling, and sporty, practical cabin.
  • The 50-unit run sold out, highlighting its exclusivity.

Who says fast cars are only for two people? Here is a fast SUV that the entire family can go in and scare themselves silly. Meet the Kodiaq RS and as you can guess, it is the biggest Skoda that gets the RS treatment along with the same engine as the Octavia RS.

However, the Kodiaq RS is even quicker as it has more torque than the Octavia RS at 400Nm along with 265 horse. That is a significant jump from the 204bhp in the standard Kodiaq. As a result, the Kodiaq RS despite its size offers quick performance to shock you while the engine sounds nicer too in Sports mode.

Sure, the pops and crackles found in the Octavia RS are absent here but the Kodiaq RS is ridiculously quick (fastest Skoda) and sounds good enough even if its a bit quiet when you start it. The DSG 7-speed is quick enough with fast shifts while driving it hard but similarly in everyday traffic, it is useable enough also.


Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Family SUV That Drives Like A Sports Car

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Driving Experience and Cabin

Drop a few gears and the big Kodiaq RS makes some quick moves and plants a smile on your face- which is what you need. Despite the huge 20inch wheels the ride isn't bad as well and you are surprised how comfortable it is while there is only a bit of roll but there is a sense of directness despite the weight. It feels eager, has a connected steering even if light and the brakes are solid too.


Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Family SUV That Drives Like A Sports Car

You also sit lower and have a sportier vibe with the different seats while the all black cabin with red accents are a nice touch without going overboard. Mileage is single digits but isn't drastically lower than the standard Kodiaq. The Kodiaq RS isn't too hardcore to be unusable but offers a much more fun driving experience which is a fine line.


Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Family SUV That Drives Like A Sports Car

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Looks, Pricing and Verdict

The interior is practical and the ground clearance is enough while the new 20inch wheels aren't an issue. It also looks sportier with different bumpers, blacked out bits and a red colour matches the personality.


Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Family SUV That Drives Like A Sports Car

The Kodiaq RS is an everyday performance SUV that does not cost as much as others yet has proper sports car like speed. While being an import, expect the Kodiaq RS to have a significant price difference between the standard Kodiaq which means the expect pricing is going to be around Rs 60 lakh plus given the abroad market price.

Still, with just 50 units and all being sold you it would be an exclusive yet practical performance SUV while above all, it does justice to the RS badge.

What we like- Performance, looks, space, quality

What we don't like- Will be expensive being a CBU


Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Family SUV That Drives Like A Sports Car

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What makes the Kodiaq RS a high-performance SUV?

It receives the RS treatment, featuring 400Nm of torque and 265 horsepower, making it significantly more powerful than the standard Kodiaq and even quicker than the Octavia RS. It is described as the fastest Skoda.

How does the Kodiaq RS handle and feel to drive?

It offers a comfortable ride with minimal body roll and direct steering, despite its size and 20-inch wheels. The driving experience is fun and eager, complemented by solid brakes.

What are the key visual differences and interior features of the Kodiaq RS?

It has a sportier look with different bumpers, blacked-out accents, and 20-inch wheels. The interior features unique seats, an all-black cabin, and red accents, providing a sporty vibe.

What is the availability and estimated price of the Kodiaq RS?

Only 50 imported units were available, and all have been sold. Being a CBU import, its expected price was around Rs 60 lakh plus, making it expensive.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Skoda Sports Car Family SUV Skoda Kodiaq RS Skoda Kodiaq RS Review
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