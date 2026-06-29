Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Family SUV That Drives Like A Sports Car

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kodiaq RS features 265hp, 400Nm, becoming Skoda's fastest.

Offers comfortable ride, responsive handling, and sporty, practical cabin.

The 50-unit run sold out, highlighting its exclusivity.

Who says fast cars are only for two people? Here is a fast SUV that the entire family can go in and scare themselves silly. Meet the Kodiaq RS and as you can guess, it is the biggest Skoda that gets the RS treatment along with the same engine as the Octavia RS.

However, the Kodiaq RS is even quicker as it has more torque than the Octavia RS at 400Nm along with 265 horse. That is a significant jump from the 204bhp in the standard Kodiaq. As a result, the Kodiaq RS despite its size offers quick performance to shock you while the engine sounds nicer too in Sports mode.

Sure, the pops and crackles found in the Octavia RS are absent here but the Kodiaq RS is ridiculously quick (fastest Skoda) and sounds good enough even if its a bit quiet when you start it. The DSG 7-speed is quick enough with fast shifts while driving it hard but similarly in everyday traffic, it is useable enough also.





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Driving Experience and Cabin

Drop a few gears and the big Kodiaq RS makes some quick moves and plants a smile on your face- which is what you need. Despite the huge 20inch wheels the ride isn't bad as well and you are surprised how comfortable it is while there is only a bit of roll but there is a sense of directness despite the weight. It feels eager, has a connected steering even if light and the brakes are solid too.





You also sit lower and have a sportier vibe with the different seats while the all black cabin with red accents are a nice touch without going overboard. Mileage is single digits but isn't drastically lower than the standard Kodiaq. The Kodiaq RS isn't too hardcore to be unusable but offers a much more fun driving experience which is a fine line.





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Looks, Pricing and Verdict

The interior is practical and the ground clearance is enough while the new 20inch wheels aren't an issue. It also looks sportier with different bumpers, blacked out bits and a red colour matches the personality.





The Kodiaq RS is an everyday performance SUV that does not cost as much as others yet has proper sports car like speed. While being an import, expect the Kodiaq RS to have a significant price difference between the standard Kodiaq which means the expect pricing is going to be around Rs 60 lakh plus given the abroad market price.

Still, with just 50 units and all being sold you it would be an exclusive yet practical performance SUV while above all, it does justice to the RS badge.

What we like- Performance, looks, space, quality

What we don't like- Will be expensive being a CBU



