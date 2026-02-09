‘Golden Day’ For Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Inaugurates Rs 9,000 Crore Tata JLR Plant In Ranipet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said today is a "golden day" for his state as he inaugurated the new Tata Motors passenger vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) manufacturing facility in Panapakkam, Ranipet district.

"I am extremely happy to inaugurate this project by the Tata Group," he said in Tamil. "The trust shown by Tata in the Tamil Nadu Government makes us proud. I sincerely thank Tata for investing Rs 9,000 crore in Ranipet district, Tamil Nadu."

"The participation of Chandrasekaran in this event gives us great happiness. It is a proud moment for us that he himself has taken part in this inauguration. On the foundation day, I had appealed to him to participate in the manufacturing start day," Stalin said, referring to the Tata Sons Chairman.

He asserted that Tata plays an important role in India across sectors such as steel, IT, automobiles, and more, and has created immense value for the nation.

"Tata itself carries a strong brand value. Tamil Nadu has a long-standing relationship with the Tata Group...Tamil Nadu is India's automobile manufacturing hub and also a major centre for electric vehicles. Leading automobile industries have set up their plants in Tamil Nadu, and Tata has now joined this list as well," Stalin said.

Tata, he said, is known for its quality and strong brand. "I am very happy not only that Tata JLR is operating from Tamil Nadu, but also for its importance to India as a whole." He also noted that the world-famous Land Rover is being manufactured in the state. "Today, the first car has been rolled out."

The growth in Tamil Nadu, according to the chief minister, is due to the "focus of our Dravidian Model of governance." He also stressed converting MoUs into projects.

"I always say to Industries Minister Thiru T. R. B. Raja that it is not enough to sign MoUs; we must also follow through and ensure their implementation. Our Dravidian Model government will soon conduct an investors' conclave. We are focused not only on launching schemes but also on attracting investments through MoUs and ensuring their execution."

Tamil Nadu, he said, has already beaten other states and is now competing with other countries. "We are hopeful that more organisations will come forward to invest, and we assure them that our Dravidian Model will facilitate their growth. Welcoming investors with a smiling face is part of Tamil Nadu's culture. Giving importance to women's empowerment is one of our key priorities," the chief minister said.

Finally, he urged Tata to invest more in Tamil Nadu, particularly in research and development and other sectors. "I assure you that we will fully facilitate Tata, and we want Tamil Nadu to be the first choice for investment," he reassured.

The Tata Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility has been developed as a greenfield project with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore (USD 994 million). The plant will manufacture both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs).

TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce in the Government of Tamil Nadu, highlighted that the new Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in Ranipet is expected to create 5,000 direct jobs.

