Maruti Suzuki eVitara Price Revealed, But With A Battery Rental Twist. Details Here

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Price Revealed, But With A Battery Rental Twist. Details Here

Maruti Suzuki eVitara has been launched with a BaaS model, up to 543km range, ADAS and 2,000+ chargers, marking its bold electric debut in India.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 04:40 PM (IST)

Maruti Suzuki eVitara: Maruti Suzuki has finally revealed the entry pricing of the eVitara in India. The eVitara is its first electric car for India, and prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh with the BaaS (Battery as a Service) programme. The eVitara comes in three variants: the base Delta, the mid-range Zeta, and the top-end Alpha. Bookings are at Rs 21,000. Do keep in mind that the Rs 10.99 lakh is with the BaaS pricing, along with an additional price of Rs 3.99 per km for battery rental. This is for the Delta trim with the 49kwh battery pack, and the rest of the pricing has not been announced yet.

Charging is complimentary for the first year, and the home charger is also part of this cost.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Battery Options & Variants

The eVitara comes with a smaller battery pack, with the base variant having the 49kwh battery pack and the 61kwh battery pack. The rest of the two variants are available with the larger 61kwh battery pack.

Colours on offer include 11 options like Opulent Red, Bluish Black, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Nexa Blue, plus new dual-tone colours like Land Breeze Green, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, and Arctic White.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Range, Charging & Features

The larger battery pack has a claimed range of 543km, and the car has a 5-star BNCAP safety rating as well. The other big highlight is the charging, where there are over 2000 charging points across more than 1100 cities. Via the e for Me app, Maruti Suzuki says that there would be a charger every 10 kms. There are also 1500 ev workshops.

Features also include ADAS level 2, 7 airbags, sunroof, ventilated seats, powered driver seat and more.

The eVitara also has a buyback scheme with a 3-year/45,000 km plan, which offers up to 60 per cent Assured Buyback value and a 4-year/60,000 km plan, which has a 50 per cent Assured Buyback value.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Maruti Suzuki Auto EVitara Maruti Suzuki EVitara
