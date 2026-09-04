Stunning New Baleno Takes the Glam Route With Bolder Design, Level 2 ADAS, Premium Tech

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEXA Baleno refreshes design with

Level 2 ADAS provides advanced driver assistance, enhancing safety.

Cabin gains SmartPlay Pro+, six airbags, and comfort features.

NEXA has unveiled a refreshed vision for the Baleno, giving its popular premium hatchback a stronger design identity while adding advanced driver assistance and a more technology-rich cabin. Built around the theme “Dare to Go Glam”, the new Baleno is positioned as a car aimed at buyers who want everyday practicality to come with a more expressive sense of style.

The latest iteration reflects NEXA’s effort to evolve alongside a changing customer base. Rather than focusing purely on conventional buyer profiles, the brand says it is increasingly catering to what it calls “The Cosmopolitans”, a group defined by lifestyle, confidence and personal expression.

A Sharper Look Designed To Stand Out

The exterior receives a substantial visual rethink, with NEXA’s Crafted Futurism design language taking centre stage. The signature NEXWave grille gets a wider appearance and is paired with horizontal chrome detailing, giving the front end a more imposing stance.

The redesigned bumper and chrome fender elements add further visual definition. Signature LED Projector Headlamps with NEXTre' LED DRLs continue the premium lighting theme, while NEXTre' LED Tail Lamps give the rear a distinctive appearance. A shark fin antenna rounds off the design while also being engineered to help reduce drag and wind noise.

The changes are intended to make the Baleno more noticeable on the road without moving away from the hatchback’s familiar proportions.

Level 2 ADAS Adds New Layer Of Assistance

Technology is another major focus of the updated Baleno. The car now gets Level 2 ADAS, combining a monocular camera with millimeter-wave radar to monitor the road and assist the driver in a range of situations.

The system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Prevention and Warning, Advanced Emergency Braking and Auto High Beam. These features are designed to provide additional assistance while allowing the driver to remain responsible for controlling the vehicle.

This move also places the Baleno closer to a growing group of mass-market cars bringing advanced driver-assistance technology into more accessible segments.

A More Connected & Feature-Rich Cabin

The technology upgrade continues inside the cabin. The Stunning New Baleno features SmartPlay Pro+, a Head-Up Display and a 360 View Camera, giving occupants a wider range of information and convenience features without requiring constant attention to the central display.

Wireless charging adds another practical touch, while the Clarion-tuned audio system is aimed at improving the entertainment experience. The focus is not simply on adding features, but on integrating them into the driving environment in a way that keeps the cabin intuitive.

Safety Remains A Key Part

The Baleno’s focus on style and technology is accompanied by a comprehensive safety package. It gets six airbags along with Electronic Stability Program with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, TPMS and a Pedestrian Injury Mitigating Body.

Together, these systems are intended to provide occupants with additional protection while supporting vehicle stability and driver control across different driving conditions.

Designed For Comfort Beyond The Drive

The interior also receives attention through premium semi-leather upholstery and front ventilated seats. Combined with the cabin’s generous space and upgraded finishes, the setup is designed to make longer journeys more comfortable.

The immersive Clarion sound system further adds to the experience, reinforcing the idea that the Baleno is intended to be enjoyed during the journey rather than simply used as transportation.

NEXA Puts Expression At Centre

With its combination of styling changes, driver-assistance technology, connected features, safety equipment and cabin upgrades, the new Baleno represents a broader interpretation of what a premium hatchback can offer.

The “Dare to Go Glam” positioning puts visual appeal at the forefront, but the package also attempts to balance that attitude with practical technology and safety. For NEXA, the new Baleno is ultimately an effort to turn one of its best-known models into a stronger lifestyle statement without sacrificing the substance expected from an everyday car.