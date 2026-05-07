Jetour T2 Vs Toyota Fortuner: How Their ASEAN NCAP Scores Compare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jetour T2 earns a 5-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.

The SUV, badged JSW in India, scored 86.50 points.

It features six airbags, ESC, ABS, and ADAS.

The Jetour T2 was recently crash tested by Asean NCAP and it has received a full 5 star crash test rating which is important as the car is coming to India. Do note that the model tested was the ICE version but we have an idea regarding the safety of the Jetour T2.

Owned by Chery, the Jetour T2 is coming to India and would be badged as a JSW with a different logo rather than the Jetour logo. The SUV received a total score of 86.50 points which resulted in 5 stars.

The tests were in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category where the car received 37.17 points, the Child Occupant Protection (COP) meanwhile saw a score of 15.94 points while the Safety Assist (SA) saw 17.14 points. Finally, the Motorcyclist Safety (MS) category was with 16.25 points.

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Safety Features and Comparison

If we talk about the safety features the Jetour T2 has features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), rear seat occupant detection, Blind Spot Detection, ISOFIX and more.

ADAS features meanwhile include Autonomous Emergency Braking City, AEB Inter-Urban, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning plus Auto High Beam.

This test was done under the 2021-2025 assessment protocol which is the last year. In comparison, the Fortuner was tested on the older Asean NCAP for the old model. This is for reference only while the Fortuner scored 36.3 points in Adult Occupant protection, 41.4 out of 49 for child occupant protection and 42.2 out of 48 for road user protection. It also scored 5 stars while this is for the ASEAN market and not the BNCAP in India.

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India Testing Expected

We expect the Jetour T2 to be tested for BNCAP as well where we will get a clear indication for our market.