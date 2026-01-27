Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoIndia-EU Trade Deal: These Luxury Cars To Get Cheaper As Import Taxes Are Slashed

India-EU Trade Deal: These Luxury Cars To Get Cheaper As Import Taxes Are Slashed

The govt has also fixed an annual quota of 250,000 vehicles that will qualify for concessional rate. This means premium & global models from Europe could soon become significantly cheaper in India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After years of negotiations, India and the European Union have finally concluded their long-awaited Free Trade Agreement, marking a major turning point for bilateral commerce. One of the most headline-grabbing outcomes is a steep reduction in import duties on European cars entering India, a move expected to reshape the country’s auto market. The deal is being seen as a win for consumers and manufacturers alike, opening the door to more affordable premium vehicles while strengthening India–EU trade ties. Here’s what the agreement means for buyers, brands and the broader economy.

From 110% to 10%: A Massive Tariff Reset

Under the agreement, import duties on European cars will be reduced from the current 110% to just 10. However, the cut will not happen overnight. The revised tariff structure will be implemented in phases, allowing the domestic industry time to adjust.

The government has also fixed an annual quota of 250,000 vehicles that will qualify for the concessional rate. This means premium and global models from Europe could soon become significantly cheaper in India, making luxury and high-tech cars more accessible to Indian buyers.

Until now, brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Skoda and Renault have remained expensive due to heavy taxation. With tariffs easing, industry watchers expect noticeable price corrections, broader consumer choice and faster rollout of international models in the Indian market.

What It Means For Buyers

For Indian customers, the FTA promises better value, advanced technology and increased access to premium vehicles. Greater competition is also likely to push manufacturers to improve features and pricing across segments.

Beyond cars, the deal strengthens India-EU economic ties. In FY2024-25, bilateral trade crossed USD 190 billion. India exported USD 75.9 billion worth of goods and USD 30 billion in services to the EU, while European exports to India stood at USD 60.7 billion in goods and USD 23 billion in services.

For the auto sector, this agreement is being viewed as one of the biggest openings in decades. European manufacturers will find it easier to introduce new models, while Indian consumers stand to benefit from a more competitive marketplace.

Once implemented, the India-EU FTA is expected to usher in a new phase for India’s automotive industry, lowering prices, raising standards and accelerating integration with global markets. For buyers dreaming of European wheels at Indian prices, that future may now be closer than ever.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
India EU Trade Deal IndiaEuTradeDeal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Mother Of All Deals: Inside India-EU’s Biggest Strategic Partnership Yet
Mother Of All Deals: Why The India-EU Agreement Is A Game Changer
Education
Why Are Thousands Of Students Protesting Outside UGC Office? UGC New Rules Explained
Why Are Thousands Of Students Protesting Outside UGC Office? UGC New Rules Explained
Cities
Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata, Alleges EC-BJP Using SIR To Target Bengal
Akhilesh Yadav Backs Mamata, Alleges EC-BJP Using SIR To Target Bengal
News
IndiGo Travel Alert: Central Asia Flights Suspended Till Feb 11 Over Iran Tensions, Check Details
IndiGo Travel Alert: Central Asia Flights Suspended Till Feb 11 Over Iran Tensions, Check Details
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Breaking News: Nationwide Bank Strike Today, Cash Transactions and Services Suspended
Mumbai News: Clash in Borivali National Park as Eviction of Tribal Settlers Sparks Stone-Pelting
Breaking News: UGC New Rules 2026 Spark Nationwide Row in Universities
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget