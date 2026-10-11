The Honda 0 Alpha EV is scheduled for unveiling in December. Its launch is planned for early next year, specifically at the start of 2027.
Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV To Be Unveiled In December With A 75kWh Battery
Honda’s first India-bound EV, the 0 Alpha electric SUV, will be unveiled in December and launched in early 2027. Made in Rajasthan, it will feature 65 and 75 kWh battery options.
- Honda's 0 Alpha EV is India's first electric vehicle.
- Unveiling in December, launching early 2027; locally manufactured.
- Features 75/65 kWh batteries, single motor, radical design.
Honda is having a busy 2026 with numerous launches, as we have seen with the City and the ZR-V, plus the new Elevate. However, its most important new launch would be the 0 Alpha EV, which would be its first electric car for India.
It was shown at the Japan Motor Show last year, and the production version would be nearly the same, with a radical new look. It will be the first electric SUV for India and will be locally manufactured.
The unveiling would be in December, while the launch would be early next year. It will be made at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan and will be exported to global markets as well as being on sale in the Indian market.
Honda 0 Alpha EV: Design And Battery Packs
The design is unique and unlike any other Honda in India. The boxy rear end and the futuristic front have been carried over. The headlamps and the illuminated Honda logo would be there on the production version too.
The Honda 0 Alpha will have 75 and 65 kWh battery packs, plus a single motor. The car was seen testing in India, and some time back, testing was officially started.
It will have a front-wheel-drive configuration only and will have a single motor, while the range or power would be revealed closer to the launch or at the unveil event.
Positioning And Rivals
The first EV from Honda would be placed above the Honda Elevate and compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and the Mahindra BE 6.
The unveiling would be in December, while we will be driving it later. The launch would be at the start of 2027. This is perhaps the most important new launch for Honda Cars India.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the Honda 0 Alpha EV be unveiled and launched?
Where will the Honda 0 Alpha EV be manufactured?
The Honda 0 Alpha EV will be locally manufactured at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, India. It will be sold in India and exported to global markets.
What battery options and drivetrain will the Honda 0 Alpha EV offer?
The Honda 0 Alpha EV will feature 75 kWh and 65 kWh battery packs. It will come with a single motor and a front-wheel-drive configuration.