Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV To Be Unveiled In December With A 75kWh Battery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda's 0 Alpha EV is India's first electric vehicle.

Unveiling in December, launching early 2027; locally manufactured.

Features 75/65 kWh batteries, single motor, radical design.

Honda is having a busy 2026 with numerous launches, as we have seen with the City and the ZR-V, plus the new Elevate. However, its most important new launch would be the 0 Alpha EV, which would be its first electric car for India.

It was shown at the Japan Motor Show last year, and the production version would be nearly the same, with a radical new look. It will be the first electric SUV for India and will be locally manufactured.

The unveiling would be in December, while the launch would be early next year. It will be made at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan and will be exported to global markets as well as being on sale in the Indian market.

Honda 0 Alpha EV: Design And Battery Packs

The design is unique and unlike any other Honda in India. The boxy rear end and the futuristic front have been carried over. The headlamps and the illuminated Honda logo would be there on the production version too.

The Honda 0 Alpha will have 75 and 65 kWh battery packs, plus a single motor. The car was seen testing in India, and some time back, testing was officially started.





It will have a front-wheel-drive configuration only and will have a single motor, while the range or power would be revealed closer to the launch or at the unveil event.

Positioning And Rivals

The first EV from Honda would be placed above the Honda Elevate and compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV and the Mahindra BE 6.

The unveiling would be in December, while we will be driving it later. The launch would be at the start of 2027. This is perhaps the most important new launch for Honda Cars India.