This month will see a lot of new cars coming in, with the first launch being the new version of the S-Class Maybach. This will be a facelift of the Maybach S Class, having some of the updates as also seen on the standard new S-Class.

Elevate Facelift To Launch Tomorrow

Tomorrow, meanwhile, we will see the launch of the Elevate facelift, which will get a new look along with more features, while the engine lineup will remain the same.

The next launch would be the Skoda Slavia, which will have its price reveal and will come with new features as well as a new 8-speed automatic for the 1.0 TSI. The styling would be updated too.





Volvo EVs And Toyota Glance

Then we will have the electric cars from Volvo like the ES90 and the EX90, which will be the premium electric cars. Both of these EVs will be based on the new electric architecture and gain new features. We expect a new dual-motor powertrain too.





After that, the next launch would be the Toyota Glance, which will get a new look that would be different from the Baleno, although some of the interior updates would be the same, including more features.

Audi Q3 And Renault Duster Hybrid

Lastly, there would be the launch of the new Audi Q3, which is the new generation of its popular compact SUV and will come with a 2.0 TSI petrol with Quattro.





Renault will then bring the Duster hybrid to India, and it will be a crucial launch with a new hybrid powertrain, and the pricing will decide its success.

Hyundai Bayon To Arrive At Month-End

End of the month would be one of the most important new cars, being the Hyundai Bayon.





The Bayon would be the new SUV starting a product launch onslaught and will be positioned between the Venue and the Creta. It will come with a petrol engine at launch, most probably.