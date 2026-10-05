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English NewsAutoFrom Duster Hybrid, Elevate Facelift To Hyundai Bayon: Many New Cars Launching This Month | Details

From Duster Hybrid, Elevate Facelift To Hyundai Bayon: Many New Cars Launching This Month | Details

Several new cars are set to launch this month, including the Maybach S-Class facelift, Elevate facelift, Slavia, Volvo EVs, Audi Q3, Duster Hybrid and Hyundai Bayon.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 07:10 PM (IST)

This month will see a lot of new cars coming in, with the first launch being the new version of the S-Class Maybach. This will be a facelift of the Maybach S Class, having some of the updates as also seen on the standard new S-Class.

Elevate Facelift To Launch Tomorrow

Tomorrow, meanwhile, we will see the launch of the Elevate facelift, which will get a new look along with more features, while the engine lineup will remain the same.

The next launch would be the Skoda Slavia, which will have its price reveal and will come with new features as well as a new 8-speed automatic for the 1.0 TSI. The styling would be updated too.


From Duster Hybrid, Elevate Facelift To Hyundai Bayon: Many New Cars Launching This Month | Details

Volvo EVs And Toyota Glance

Then we will have the electric cars from Volvo like the ES90 and the EX90, which will be the premium electric cars. Both of these EVs will be based on the new electric architecture and gain new features. We expect a new dual-motor powertrain too.


From Duster Hybrid, Elevate Facelift To Hyundai Bayon: Many New Cars Launching This Month | Details

After that, the next launch would be the Toyota Glance, which will get a new look that would be different from the Baleno, although some of the interior updates would be the same, including more features.

Audi Q3 And Renault Duster Hybrid

Lastly, there would be the launch of the new Audi Q3, which is the new generation of its popular compact SUV and will come with a 2.0 TSI petrol with Quattro.


From Duster Hybrid, Elevate Facelift To Hyundai Bayon: Many New Cars Launching This Month | Details

Renault will then bring the Duster hybrid to India, and it will be a crucial launch with a new hybrid powertrain, and the pricing will decide its success.

Hyundai Bayon To Arrive At Month-End

End of the month would be one of the most important new cars, being the Hyundai Bayon.


From Duster Hybrid, Elevate Facelift To Hyundai Bayon: Many New Cars Launching This Month | Details

The Bayon would be the new SUV starting a product launch onslaught and will be positioned between the Venue and the Creta. It will come with a petrol engine at launch, most probably.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Auto News Slavia Audi Q3 Volvo EVs Hyundai Bayon Duster Hybrid Maybach S-Class Facelift Elevate Facelift
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