Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoDelhi's Draft EV Policy 2026 Proposes 100% Road Tax Waiver For Electric Cars Up To Rs 30 Lakh

Delhi's Draft EV Policy 2026 Proposes 100% Road Tax Waiver For Electric Cars Up To Rs 30 Lakh

Delhi's Draft EV Policy 2026: Delhi offers road tax and registration waiver for EV cars under Rs 30 lakh till 2030, boosting adoption with incentives and expansion plans.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi EV Policy 2026: Cars under Rs 30 lakh get tax waivers.
  • Policy allocates Rs 3,954 crore for EV incentives, infrastructure.
  • From 2027, only electric three-wheelers and 2028, two-wheelers registered.
  • Focus on purchase, scrappage benefits and expanded charging network.

Delhi's Draft EV Policy 2026: The Delhi Government has announced a major push for clean mobility, declaring that all electric cars priced at Rs 30 lakh or below will be exempt from road tax and registration fees in the national capital until March 31, 2030. The move is part of the draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026–2030, aimed at accelerating the transition to sustainable transport.

The policy outlines a comprehensive roadmap backed by a financial outlay of Rs 3,954.25 crore, focusing on incentives, infrastructure expansion, and phased electrification across vehicle segments.

Generous Incentives To Drive EV Adoption

At the heart of the policy is a strong incentive framework designed to encourage buyers across categories. In addition to the full waiver on road tax and registration fees for eligible electric cars, the government plans to offer purchase and scrappage benefits for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers.

Highlighting the scope of the initiative, the government said, as per a report on PTI, "A major provision of Rs 3,954.25 crore has been allocated to promote electric vehicles. Attractive purchase and scrappage incentives will be offered for two-, three-, and four-wheeled electric vehicles. Up to 100% exemption in road tax and registration fees will be provided, and charging infrastructure will be significantly expanded. From 2027, only electric three-wheelers will be registered, and from 2028, only electric two-wheelers will be registered."

This multi-pronged approach is expected to make electric vehicles more affordable and appealing to a wider segment of consumers.

Phased Shift To All-Electric Future

The draft policy sets clear timelines for transitioning different vehicle categories to electric. From 2027 onwards, only electric three-wheelers will be registered in Delhi. A year later, in 2028, the policy mandates that all new two-wheeler registrations must also be electric.

These phased targets indicate a gradual but firm shift toward an all-electric transport ecosystem, aligning with broader environmental goals and efforts to curb pollution in the capital.

Charging Infrastructure Expansion

Recognizing that infrastructure is key to EV adoption, the policy also emphasizes a significant expansion of charging facilities across the city. The government aims to build a robust network to support the growing number of electric vehicles, addressing one of the primary concerns among potential buyers.

The 100% waiver on road tax and registration fees will apply to all eligible electric cars registered in Delhi during the policy period, further strengthening the financial case for switching to EVs.

Building On Earlier Policy Foundations

Delhi first introduced its EV policy in August 2020 under the Aam Aadmi Party government as a key initiative to tackle vehicular pollution and promote sustainable mobility. Initially valid for three years, the policy expired in August 2023 but was extended to maintain momentum.

The new draft policy builds on this foundation, aiming to position Delhi as a leader in electric mobility over the coming decade. With strong financial backing and clear targets, the government hopes to accelerate the adoption of cleaner transportation solutions across the city.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Delhi government doing to expand charging infrastructure?

The policy emphasizes a significant expansion of charging facilities across the city to support the growing number of electric vehicles.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Apr 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi EV Policy 2026 Electric Car Tax Exemption Delhi EV Subsidy India 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Delhi's Draft EV Policy 2026 Proposes 100% Road Tax Waiver For Electric Cars Up To Rs 30 Lakh
Delhi's Draft EV Policy 2026 Proposes 100% Road Tax Waiver For Electric Cars Up To Rs 30 Lakh
Auto
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 First Look: Too Expensive For An EV?
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 First Look: Too Expensive For An EV?
Auto
New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Old: What Are The Changes?
New Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Vs Old: What Are The Changes?
Auto
BMW India Leads Sales Race, Plans More Launches Despite Slowdown
BMW India Leads Sales Race, Plans More Launches Despite Slowdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Iran-US Talks in Islamabad Amid Saudi Mediation and Regional Escalation
Breaking News: Islamabad Peace Talks Begin Amid Iran–US Tensions, Ceasefire Under Pressure
Breaking: Iran–US Talks Begin in Islamabad as JD Vance Lands; Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes Diplomacy
Breaking: Jaishankar in UAE Amid Iran–US Talks, Saudi FM in Islamabad Raises Gulf Diplomacy Stakes
Diplomatic Crisis: High-Stakes Islamabad Peace Talks Begin as Iran–US Delegations Arrive Amid Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And The Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget