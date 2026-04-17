BYD Price Hike Alert: EV Giant To Raise Prices Up To Rs 1 Lakh From May. Here's The Reason Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BYD India to increase all EV prices May 1.

Price hike ranges 2-3%, affecting entire model line.

Global supply chain issues, Hormuz Strait instability cited.

Hyundai, Tata Motors also implementing similar price adjustments.

BYD Price Hike: The electric vehicle (EV) market is heading into a costlier phase in the country, with BYD India announcing a fresh price hike across its lineup. The move reflects growing pressure on automakers navigating volatile global conditions and rising input costs. BYD India has confirmed that prices of all its models will be increased starting May 1, 2026.

How Much Is The Price Hike For BYD Cars?

The hike ranges between 2 to 3 per cent, translating to an increase of roughly Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the model.

This marks a broader revision compared to the company’s earlier price adjustment in January, which was limited to the BYD Sealion 7. The upcoming change, however, will impact the entire portfolio, making it a significant pricing shift for prospective buyers.

Global Uncertainty Driving Costs Higher

The company has attributed the decision to mounting global uncertainties that are impacting supply chains and operational expenses. A key concern remains the instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route that plays a vital role in global trade and logistics.

Disruptions in this corridor have pushed up transportation and input costs, forcing automakers like BYD to pass on a portion of the burden to customers.

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Industry-Wide Trend: Hyundai, Tata Motors Follow Suit

BYD is not alone in revising prices. Hyundai Motor India has also announced a price increase of up to 1 per cent across its range starting May, indicating a broader industry trend.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited has already implemented a marginal price hike across its internal combustion engine passenger vehicle lineup from April 1, 2026. The company noted that the revision aims to partially offset the sustained rise in input costs.

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Buyers May Rush Before Deadline

With multiple automakers adjusting prices upward, the window before May 1 could see increased activity from buyers looking to lock in current rates. For those planning a new car purchase, especially in the EV segment, the coming weeks may prove decisive.

The coordinated price revisions signal a clear shift in the market, where global disruptions are increasingly shaping domestic pricing strategies.