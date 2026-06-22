Weekly Horoscope 2026: Career, Love, Money & Health Predictions for 21–27 June

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Astrological predictions detail weekly planetary impacts on all signs.

Many signs anticipate positive career, finance, and family developments.

Others require caution in health, expenses, and relationships.

Weekly Horoscope 21 to 27 June 2026: Several auspicious and inauspicious planetary combinations will form between 21 and 27 June. According to astrological calculations, these planetary positions will influence the lives of all 12 zodiac signs. While some signs may receive major positive news related to career, finances and family life, others are advised to remain cautious regarding health, expenses and relationships.

This week could bring new beginnings, opportunities and positive changes for many people. Planetary influences are also expected to have a significant impact on love life, jobs and business matters. Let us find out what the stars have in store.

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

You will get an opportunity to spend quality time with your loved ones this week. Married natives may buy a special surprise gift for their spouse, creating a cheerful atmosphere at home. However, some family-related issues may arise, which will require wisdom and patience to handle.

Business and Job

This week may prove challenging on the professional front. Businesspersons are advised to think carefully before starting any new venture. Hasty decisions could lead to losses, so seeking advice from experienced individuals is recommended. Salaried professionals should stay focused on their work, as negligence could upset superiors and hinder career progress.

Career and Education

Students are advised to trust their hard work. If you have been planning to enrol in a professional course, this week is favourable for beginning it. Career-related challenges may arise, but patience will help you overcome them.

Health

Be mindful of your health. Family stress and workload may affect both your physical and mental well-being. Avoid making major changes to your routine and continue following healthy habits.

Financial Situation

You need to pay close attention to your finances this week. Avoid unnecessary expenses and focus on increasing your sources of income. Strengthening your financial planning will be important in view of career-related challenges.

Love Life

Confusion and misunderstandings may create tension in your relationship. Try to understand your partner's feelings and communicate openly to resolve issues. Your confidence will help strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

Remedy: Offer water to Lord Sun every morning and worship Goddess Parvati. This will bring mental peace and remove obstacles from your professional life.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

This week is likely to be highly positive for you. Happiness will prevail at home. Married life will bring excellent results, with love and understanding between spouses growing stronger. Family members will be supportive, keeping your spirits high.

Business and Job

Your hard work in business will finally pay off. Long-standing problems may be resolved, and you are likely to receive the rewards of your efforts. For working professionals, the period is favourable. You may receive good news this week, and support from colleagues could open doors to promotion opportunities.

Career and Education

Students need to pay special attention to their studies. Avoid distractions and stay focused on your goals. You may take an interest in research or a new course, which could prove beneficial in the future.

Health

A little caution is needed regarding health. You may experience minor fluctuations in your well-being. Problems related to skin and eyes may arise. Those suffering from diabetes or blood pressure issues should take extra care and maintain a disciplined lifestyle.

Financial Situation

Your expenses may increase this week, especially on comforts and desired purchases. However, there is a strong possibility of recovering money that was previously stuck or receiving repayment of a loan, which will improve your financial condition.

Love Life

Couples need to act wisely this week. If there are ongoing differences or misunderstandings, make efforts to resolve them. Honest conversations will help strengthen the bond.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun daily and recite the Bajrang Baan. Feeding the needy will also improve health and bring peace of mind.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

This week calls for patience and understanding in family matters. If there has been tension or disputes at home over old issues, try to resolve them through calm discussion. The period is favourable for improving relationships and strengthening family bonds. Supporting your spouse in starting a new venture or business may prove beneficial and bring happiness and peace to the household.

Business and Job

The week may bring new opportunities for businesspersons, but proper planning is essential before making major decisions. Be cautious in financial dealings and avoid borrowing money. For salaried professionals, the period looks favourable. Your efforts at work are likely to be appreciated by senior officials, boosting your confidence.

Career and Education

Students may need to improve their concentration this week. Distractions and confusion could affect studies, so remain focused on your goals. Regular study and effective time management will increase your chances of success.

Health

From a health perspective, this week looks comfortable and positive. Your energy levels will remain high, and you are likely to feel physically and mentally strong. Nevertheless, maintaining a balanced diet and regular routine will prove beneficial.

Financial Situation

Financially, the week brings positive indications. New sources of income may emerge, and the possibility of monetary gains remains strong. You may also consider investing in a new vehicle or property, which could prove profitable in the future.

Love Life

Love and married life will witness greater understanding and cooperation. Supporting your spouse's growth and achievements will further strengthen the relationship. A peaceful and loving atmosphere will prevail at home.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Remedy: Donate green vegetables to a needy person on Wednesday. This is believed to enhance wisdom and bring happiness and prosperity to the family.





Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

Your family life is likely to remain stable this week, but you will need to spend more quality time with your loved ones to maintain peace and harmony at home. Avoid unnecessary arguments or conflicts and try to resolve every issue with love, patience and understanding.

Love Life

This week may prove to be a little sensitive for romantic relationships. Distance or misunderstandings may arise between you and your partner. Open and honest communication will be essential during this period. Express your feelings sincerely and consider planning a romantic outing or date to strengthen your bond.

Financial Situation

You are advised to remain cautious in financial matters this week. Avoid investing money in any major plan or venture without proper consideration, as there is a possibility of losses. However, you may spend money on entertainment, leisure and travel.

Business and Job

This could be a slightly challenging period for businesspersons. Some plans may face unexpected obstacles, creating stress and uncertainty. Patience will be crucial. For salaried professionals, the week may bring opportunities to make important career decisions that could prove beneficial in the future.

Career and Education

Students need to focus on hard work and concentration. Your success will largely depend on the effort you put in. This could be an ideal time to enrol in a new course or begin preparing for competitive examinations.

Health

From a health perspective, the week may be somewhat weak. You may experience fatigue, weakness or low energy levels, making it important to pay close attention to your routine and diet. Adequate rest and a balanced diet will help you feel better.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Remedy: To maintain good health and mental peace, offer water to the Sun God every morning and chant the mantra "Om Adityaya Namah". This will enhance positive energy and bring stability to life.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

This week may be somewhat stressful for you, but your wisdom and understanding will help you navigate challenges. In married life, maintaining trust and mutual understanding with your partner will ensure harmony and strengthen your relationship. You will also remain particularly attentive towards your children during this period.

Love Life

Love relationships require caution this week. Those in a relationship may face difficulties due to their partner's stubborn behaviour or ego-related issues. If both partners fail to show understanding in time, the relationship could come under serious strain. Instead of arguments, try resolving issues through love, patience and open communication.

Financial Situation

Financially, this week is likely to be favourable and rewarding. People associated with the stock market are advised to seek guidance from experienced individuals before making investments, which could result in good profits. Avoid lending money to anyone this week. You may also spend generously on your family's needs and comforts.

Business and Job

You are likely to overcome career-related challenges and make efforts to take your business to new heights. During this period, you may establish several new contacts that could significantly benefit your business. Those looking for a job may receive good news, while employed individuals have strong chances of securing a promotion.

Career and Education

Students need to remain cautious this week. Mental confusion may reduce your concentration on studies. Additionally, you may have to travel for business-related matters, which could prove tiring.

Health

Neglecting your health may create problems. Irregular eating habits and carelessness could lead to stomach-related issues. Avoid consuming too much outside food and pay special attention to maintaining a healthy diet.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Remedy: To avoid stomach-related ailments and reduce stress, offer water to the Sun God every morning and light a lamp with pure ghee.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

Your family life will be filled with comfort and happiness this week. There are strong chances of resolving a long-pending property dispute, which will bring peace and harmony at home. You will be able to fulfil your family's needs and enjoy better coordination with family members.

Love Life

This is an extremely favourable time for your love life. Lovers will spend quality time together, deepening affection and understanding. Any misunderstandings will likely be resolved through communication. If you are single, you may meet someone special this week and could begin a new relationship.

Financial Situation

Financially, the week looks profitable. Your needs will be fulfilled easily, and you may make financial plans keeping the future in mind. You could also consider purchasing a new vehicle. Although some unexpected expenses may arise, they are unlikely to affect your budget significantly.

Business and Job

Businesspersons should exercise caution this week. Fluctuations in plans may cause mental stress. Avoid entering into any new partnerships, as they could prove disadvantageous. Salaried professionals should focus on completing tasks on time; otherwise, disagreements with superiors may arise. Thoughts of changing jobs may also cross your mind.

Career and Education

The period is favourable for students. You will complete pending tasks and work tirelessly in preparation for competitive examinations. Your hard work is likely to yield positive results in the future.

Health

You will feel energetic and active this week. Compared to earlier, your health is likely to improve, increasing your enthusiasm for work. To avoid minor health issues, maintain a healthy diet and follow a balanced lifestyle.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Remedy: Donate green vegetables to a poor or needy person on Wednesday. This is believed to strengthen your financial position and remove obstacles in business.





Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

Your family life will be filled with comfort and happiness this week. There is a strong possibility that a long-pending property dispute will finally be resolved, bringing peace and harmony to your home. You will be able to fulfil your family's needs and enjoy better coordination with family members.

Love Life

This is an extremely favourable period for your love life. Those in relationships will devote quality time to their partners, deepening love and understanding between them. Any misunderstandings are likely to be resolved through communication. If you are single, you may meet someone special this week and could begin a new relationship.

Financial Situation

Financially, this week is likely to be profitable. Your needs will be met with ease, and you may make financial plans with the future in mind. You could also consider purchasing a new vehicle. Although some unexpected expenses may arise, they are unlikely to significantly affect your budget.

Business and Job

Businesspersons need to remain cautious this week. Fluctuations in plans may cause mental stress. Avoid entering into any new partnerships, as they could prove disadvantageous. Salaried professionals should focus on completing their tasks on time, otherwise disagreements with their superiors may arise. Thoughts of changing jobs may also cross your mind.

Career and Education

The period is favourable for students. You will complete pending tasks and work tirelessly in preparation for competitive examinations. Your hard work is likely to yield positive results in the near future.

Health

You will feel energetic and active this week. Compared to earlier, your health is expected to improve, increasing your enthusiasm towards work. To avoid minor health issues, maintain a healthy diet and follow a balanced lifestyle.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Remedy: Donate green vegetables to a poor or needy person on Wednesday. This is believed to strengthen your financial position and remove obstacles in business.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

There may be ups and downs in your married and family life this week. Increasing responsibilities could create minor disagreements or tension between you and your spouse. During such times, prioritise communication and keep your temper under control. Instead of escalating issues, try to resolve them peacefully to maintain harmony at home.

Love Life

This week is likely to be highly romantic and positive for love relationships. You will spend memorable moments with your partner, strengthening your bond. Giving your partner a small gift or planning a surprise could make your relationship even stronger.

Business and Job

You need to remain especially alert at the workplace this week. Stress and pressure at work could make even a small mistake troublesome, so stay fully focused on your responsibilities. Businesspersons should avoid making major changes or experimenting with new ideas for the time being, as this may lead to financial losses.

Financial Situation

This week signals caution in financial matters. Avoid making major investments or taking risky decisions. However, some stalled plans may regain momentum, bringing financial relief and gradually improving your situation.

Career and Education

Students need to maintain hard work and discipline. There is a strong possibility of achieving positive results, particularly in higher education. However, distractions from friends or social activities could affect concentration.

Health

From a health perspective, this week is likely to be better than before, and you may feel energetic. You could also get opportunities to travel or participate in social activities. However, those suffering from diabetes or blood pressure-related issues should take extra care.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

Remedy: At the beginning of the week, offer water to the Sun God and seek blessings from elders in the family. This will help reduce domestic stress, bring mental peace and fill your life with positive energy.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

On the family front, you will need to maintain patience and wisdom this week. If there are misunderstandings or tensions in your married life, try to resolve them through open communication as soon as possible. Taking family disputes outside the home could prove harmful, as outsiders may complicate matters further.

Love Life

In romantic relationships, you will need to maintain both caution and trust. Have faith in your partner and communicate openly to clear any misunderstandings. Avoid interference from third parties in your relationship.

Financial Situation

Financially, this week may bring relief. Long-standing money-related issues are likely to be resolved, and pending payments may be recovered. There are also indications of gains through investments, particularly in the stock market or similar avenues.

Business and Job

You need to remain more vigilant at work this week. Carelessness or lack of focus in business could lead to losses, so concentrate fully on your plans. Competitors may try to take advantage of your weaknesses.

Career and Education

For students, this is a time for hard work and discipline. You will need to put in extra effort to overcome previous shortcomings in your studies. If you are planning to enrol in a new skill development programme or course, this period could prove beneficial for your future.

Health

Health requires special attention this week. Irregular eating habits may lead to allergies or other health concerns, so consume balanced and hygienic meals. Following a detox diet and improving your daily routine could prove beneficial.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Remedy: On Tuesday, offer red vermilion to Lord Hanuman and recite the Sundarkand. This will help eliminate negativity and bring positivity and stability into your life.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

This week may be somewhat difficult for those leading a married life. Family-related issues could create a tense atmosphere at home, and minor disagreements may escalate into arguments. You are advised to keep your anger under control.

Love Life

People in relationships may feel troubled by sudden changes in their partner's behaviour, which could create feelings of insecurity. However, open communication holds the key to resolving these issues. Talk honestly with your partner and express your feelings clearly.

Financial Situation

Financially, this week may be a little challenging. Your expenses are likely to increase, especially on household needs and comforts. Keep a close eye on your budget and avoid unnecessary spending, otherwise you may face financial strain by the end of the month.

Business and Job

On the professional front, you are likely to experience mixed results. Although your plans may succeed and bring profits, you could still remain mentally stressed about certain matters. The week is favourable for job changes. If you have been considering switching jobs, this could be the right time.

Career and Education

This period is highly beneficial for students. You may get opportunities to participate in new research projects or academic assignments, which will expand your knowledge and positively influence your future studies. You will remain focused on sharpening your intellect.

Health

You do not need to worry excessively about your health this week. You will be able to follow your routine comfortably. However, pay close attention to your diet and maintain balanced eating habits to keep your energy levels stable.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Remedy: To maintain peace and prosperity at home, offer water mixed with a pinch of saffron to the Sun God every morning. This is believed to reduce mental stress and improve your financial condition.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

This week brings family happiness and prosperity. The period is especially favourable for married individuals. You may plan a trip or outing with your spouse, which will add sweetness to your relationship. You will also manage your family responsibilities with ease.

Love Life

From a romantic perspective, this week will be highly romantic. Those in love will feel a stronger attraction towards their partner. You will respect your partner's emotions and value their opinions, which will deepen mutual understanding and strengthen the relationship.

Financial Situation

Financially, you will remain in a strong position this week. You may continue making new financial plans. There are chances of purchasing property or real estate, which could prove beneficial in the long term. However, some expenses on religious activities are also likely, so keep an eye on rising expenditures.

Business and Job

Businesspersons need to exercise caution this week. Avoid undertaking major projects in partnership. Working professionals will receive support from colleagues, which will help reduce their workload. However, this is not an ideal time to consider changing jobs; remaining in your current position would be more beneficial.

Career and Education

Students will remain energetic and enthusiastic throughout the week. You will dedicate yourself wholeheartedly to your studies and may make some new discoveries. However, certain challenges could arise, so patience will be important.

Health

Health may remain somewhat challenging this week. You could experience physical weakness, and an old health issue may resurface. Consulting a doctor in time is essential; otherwise, the situation could worsen.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Remedy: For better health and mental peace, offer water to the Sun God every morning and recite the Bajrang Baan.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

You need to be careful with your words this week. Those leading a married life may face some challenges on the domestic front. Although circumstances will largely remain favourable, minor disagreements may arise. Strengthening your relationship with your spouse and understanding their feelings will prove beneficial.

Love Life

This is a delicate period for romantic relationships. Lack of mutual understanding may lead to tension and disputes with your partner. Avoid arguments over trivial matters and remain patient.

Financial Situation

You need to be extremely cautious in financial matters this week. Unnecessary expenses may put pressure on your finances, so think carefully before spending. Avoid lending money to others this week. If you have applied for a loan or financial assistance, positive developments may emerge.

Business and Job

You are likely to have a hectic schedule at work. Working professionals may experience tensions with their superiors, so maintain restraint in communication. Businesspersons should think carefully before making any investment. Starting a new venture in partnership may prove disadvantageous, making independent decision-making a better option.

Career and Education

This week looks encouraging for students. Your hard work will bring success, and you are likely to achieve excellent academic results. Dedicating sufficient time to studies will prove highly beneficial for your future. There are also chances of receiving a government scholarship.

Health

Your health may cause some concerns this week. You could become so busy with work that you may neglect your well-being. Ignoring your health may lead to seasonal illnesses or other minor problems.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God every morning. This will help maintain mental peace and bring success in your endeavours.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Family Life

The atmosphere at home may remain somewhat unstable this week. If there are ongoing misunderstandings or issues with your spouse, avoid ignoring them. Instead, sit down and discuss matters calmly while expressing your feelings clearly. Communication and understanding will be the key to resolving family matters.

Love Life

You need to show wisdom in your romantic relationships this week. Respect your partner's emotions and try to resolve any misunderstandings promptly. This is a time to strengthen relationships, so avoid negative thinking and unnecessary doubts.

Financial Situation

Financially, this week may be slightly weak. You need to keep your expenses under control, as unnecessary spending could affect your financial stability. Focusing on savings and exploring new sources of income will prove beneficial.

Business and Job

The period could prove profitable for businesspersons, with promising financial opportunities emerging. Working professionals, however, need to maintain caution in their relationships with senior officials. Avoid conflicts at the workplace and maintain a calm attitude. Staying alert to the intentions of people around you will also be important.

Career and Education

This could be a crucial period for students in terms of making important decisions. You need to focus on studies and career goals. The period is favourable for in-depth learning and understanding new subjects. Dedication towards your goals will bring better results.

Health

Overall, your health is likely to remain good this week, although minor fluctuations are possible. There is no indication of any major concern. By following a balanced diet and maintaining a disciplined routine, you can stay healthy and energetic.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God every morning and seek blessings from your parents. This will increase positive energy in your life and bring mental peace.



[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]



