Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroVirgo Horoscope Tomorrow, January 16, 2026: Family Support And Business Growth Highlights The Day

Virgo Horoscope Tomorrow, January 16, 2026: Family Support And Business Growth Highlights The Day

Virgo natives are likely to benefit from strong family backing, positive financial progress, and smoother communication in both professional and personal matters.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 05:50 PM (IST)

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (January 16):

For those born under the Virgo zodiac sign, support from family members proves to be a major strength and contributes directly to personal and professional gains. This encouragement helps in making confident decisions, especially in business and commercial ventures, where profitable outcomes are clearly indicated. Individuals associated with trade or entrepreneurship may experience steady growth and the ability to take full advantage of emerging opportunities.

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Guidance and cooperation from teachers, mentors, or experienced individuals play an important role, particularly for students or those involved in learning-based professions. Hard work and dedication remain strong, and consistent efforts toward goals significantly improve the chances of success. Rapid changes in business environments may open doors to fresh possibilities, allowing Virgo natives to adapt quickly and move forward with confidence.

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Financial initiatives are likely to bring favorable results, strengthening the overall economic position. Improved income flow brings a sense of stability and reassurance. On the emotional front, love life appears balanced and expressive. There is a clear opportunity to communicate true feelings with a romantic partner, leading to sweeter and more harmonious relationships. However, controlling speech and choosing words carefully is essential, as measured communication can prevent misunderstandings and turn situations in one’s favor across various aspects of life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Virgo Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Virgo Daily Horoscope Virgo Today Horoscope
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
J&K Students Stuck In Iran: Govt Sets Up Helpdesk, Helpline Numbers Issued
J&K Students Stuck In Iran: Govt Sets Up Helpdesk, Helpline Numbers Issued
India
Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi
Air India Plane Turns Back After Iran Airspace Closure, Suffers Engine Damage In Delhi
India
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
‘This Is Mobocracy’: Supreme Court Flags Serious Concern During Mamata Banerjee Vs ED Probe Case
Celebrities
Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In Maharashtra BMC Elections. Watch
Hema Malini Faces Angry Voters After Casting Her Vote In Maharashtra BMC Elections. Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget