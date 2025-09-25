Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroVirgo Daily Horoscope (26 September, 2025): Guidance From Key Connections Amid Financial And Family Strains

Virgo Daily Horoscope (26 September, 2025): Guidance From Key Connections Amid Financial And Family Strains

Virgo natives may find inspiration from an important meeting, but health, financial caution, and family harmony require special attention.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (September 26):

For Virgo individuals, the day carries both opportunities and challenges. A significant highlight is the possibility of meeting someone special who offers fresh guidance and perspective. This interaction may inspire a new direction in life, bringing clarity and motivation for future goals.

On the other hand, health could become a concern, with the potential to strain finances if medical expenses arise. Paying attention to lifestyle, diet, and preventive care is crucial to avoid added burdens. Professionally, caution is advised. Business owners are urged not to make major changes or investments, as the chances of incurring losses are higher under the present circumstances. Stability and patience prove wiser than risk-taking at this time.

Practical vigilance also extends to daily activities, especially when using vehicles or machinery. Carelessness could lead to unnecessary trouble, so attentiveness is key. Within the family sphere, ancestral property issues may stir disagreements, creating tension among relatives. Handling these disputes with calmness and fairness becomes important to prevent escalation.

Altogether, the day highlights the value of inspiration from meaningful connections while reminding Virgo natives to tread carefully in matters of health, finances, and family dynamics. Balance, patience, and caution pave the way forward.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virgo Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction Virgo Daily Horoscope Virgo Today Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh’s Yunus Blames India For Strained Ties, Says Hosting Hasina Fuelling Tensions
Bangladesh’s Yunus Blames India For Strained Ties, Says Hosting Hasina Fuelling Tensions
India
Karnataka HC Refuses To Stay Sidda Govt's Caste Survey, But Rules Data Must Be Kept ‘Protected & Confidential’
Karnataka HC Refuses To Stay Sidda Govt's Caste Survey, But Rules Data Must Be Kept ‘Protected & Confidential’
World
ABP Exclusive: Lashkar Shifts Base To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Builds New Terror Hub Near Afghan Border
ABP Exclusive: Lashkar Shifts Base To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Builds New Terror Hub Near Afghan Border
India
Govt Signs Rs 62,370 Crore Contract With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets As IAF Set To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Tomorrow
Govt Signs ₹62,370 Crore Pact With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets; IAF To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Friday
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget