Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroVirgo Daily Horoscope (18 August, 2025): A Day Of Family Support And Health Precautions

Virgo Daily Horoscope (18 August, 2025): A Day Of Family Support And Health Precautions

Virgo individuals may seek innovation in business and gain support from family ties, though health concerns call for careful attention.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (August 18):

Virgo natives are inclined toward innovation and transformation, especially in their professional or business pursuits. This period encourages them to experiment with new approaches, explore fresh opportunities, and bring constructive changes that can lead to long-term growth. Creative ideas will find strength and direction when paired with practical execution. Taking guidance from siblings, particularly brothers, could prove especially rewarding, as their advice and support may lead to success in ventures that initially seem challenging.

On the health front, however, some caution is advised. Shifts in weather or environmental changes could cause physical strain, resulting in fatigue, headaches, or even mild fever. Balancing professional enthusiasm with adequate rest and self-care will be essential in maintaining energy and focus.

Financially, there is reason to feel optimistic. Gains or support from the in-laws’ side appear likely, which can contribute to strengthening overall stability. Such financial backing not only provides security but also helps in planning future endeavors with confidence. Virgo individuals stand at a juncture of new beginnings, where innovation blends with family support to open promising paths. By managing health wisely and valuing financial opportunities, they can ensure both progress and well-being.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virgo Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction Virgo Daily Horoscope Virgo Today Horoscope
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Putin Dials Modi To Brief On Talks With Trump, PM Stresses Support For Peaceful Ukraine Resolution
Election 2025
‘CEC Declared War On Opposition’: INDIA Bloc Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Inaction On Complaints
‘CEC Declared War On Opposition’: INDIA Bloc Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Inaction On Complaints
Technology
Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology
Airtel Down: Major Outage Affects Thousands Of Users Across India, Company Issues Apology
Cities
Mamata's Big Move For Bengali Migrants: Announces ₹5,000 Aid In ‘Shramshree’ Rehabilitation Scheme
Mamata's Big Move For Bengali Migrants: Announces ₹5,000 Aid In Rehabilitation Scheme
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget