Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroVirgo Daily Horoscope (12 August, 2025): Resolve Family Disputes And Welcome Good News

Virgo Daily Horoscope (12 August, 2025): Resolve Family Disputes And Welcome Good News

Virgo natives can expect harmony in personal life, uplifting family developments, and opportunities to strengthen their financial position.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)

Virgo Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Virgo! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Virgos are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Virgo has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement.

Virgo Daily Horoscope (August 12):

For Virgo individuals, this period will be largely favorable, marked by developments that bring emotional satisfaction and stability. Positive news from children will brighten the atmosphere, fostering pride and joy within the family. Any ongoing disputes or tensions at home are likely to be resolved, replacing discord with a sense of peace and mutual understanding.

However, students may face certain academic challenges that require extra focus and determination. Avoiding mental distractions will be essential to maintain steady progress in studies or skill development. On the financial front, there will be an active interest in improving income sources. This could involve considering new ventures, side projects, or investments aimed at strengthening long-term stability.

The combination of domestic harmony, emotional upliftment, and proactive financial planning makes this period a promising time for Virgo natives to consolidate relationships and lay the groundwork for future prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 11 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virgo Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction Virgo Daily Horoscope Virgo Today Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
World
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pakistan Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam Attack, This Time In US
‘Kashmir Our Jugular Vein’: Pak Army Chief Reiterates Remark He Made Before Pahalgam, This Time In US
Election 2025
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Congress ‘Should Feel Ashamed’: Karnataka Minister's Defiant Take On Voter List Row Triggers His Resignation
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill In Parliament
Nirmala Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill In Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget